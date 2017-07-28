Kids Events August 2017

Saturday, Aug. 5

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a Lego Lab on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Put imagination to work and stop by for some free-builld Lego fun. Plan, create, and build at your own pace or work with friends. This event is designed for children grades K-5. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005 or go to www.lexpublib.org/locations/eastside-branch.

Registration for the next session of the Masterson Station Park Equestrian Program will begin Aug. 5. The times are for ages 10-15 will be Aug. 5, starting at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for ages 16 and up. The Masterson Station Park Equestrian Program offers safe and affordable horseback riding lessons. Classes include beginner, intermediate and advanced classes and there are several classes of each level. Each session consists of eight lessons. Classes will run Aug. 21 through Oct. 13. Registration for all sessions will take place at McConnell Springs Nature Center, 416 Rebmann Lane Lexington.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Solar Eclipse Science will be the focus of a children’s workshop on Thursday, Aug.10 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library from 2 until 3 p.m. Learn all about the upcoming solar eclipse and complete fun crafts and activities. This event is designed for children grades K-5. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005 or go to www.lexpublib.org/locations/eastside-branch.

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Kentucky Reptile Expo will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. The Kentucky Reptile Expo features captive bred reptiles and supplies from some of the top breeders in the country. For more information, visit www.kentuckyreptileexpo.com.

Thursday, Aug. 17

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a preschool dance party on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the large conference room. Preschoolers dance to cool tunes for kids. This event is designed for ages 2 to 5 years old. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005 or go to www.lexpublib.org/locations/eastside-branch.

Saturday, Aug. 26

There will be a Saturday Drop-In Craft program at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the children’s program room. This is a drop-in craft program for all children. Stop by the library to check out few books and and make a small craft to take home. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005 or go to www.lexpublib.org/locations/eastside-branch.

Sunday, Aug. 27

The YMCA of Central Kentucky will host a Kids Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 27. Check-in begins at 6:15 a.m. and participants must be checked in by 7 a.m. There will be a race meeting at 7:10 a.m. which is mandatory for participants and parent/guardian. The triathlon begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be available after the race. Registration continues through Aug. 24. For more information, go to www.ymcacky.org

Touch a Truck Benefit for The Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 through Monday, Aug. 28 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. Geared at families with kids under 12 , this benefit for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will feature a round 50 large trucks – dump trucks , ambulances, cranes, fire trucks, limos , etc. Kids will be able to climb in, honk the horn, touch and get up close to vehicle s they might not otherwise have the chance to.