Senior news – August 2017

Wednesday, Aug. 2

The Lexington Senior Center will be hosting a day trip to “My Old Kentucky Dinner Train” on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The trip will begin as travelers depart the LSC at 10 a. m. and will return to the center at 4 p.m. The cost of the trip includes motor coach, luncheon, train trip and driver/server gratuity. For more information, call 859.278.6072 or go to www.lexingtonky.gov/ lexington-senior-center

The Golden Arches group takes a walk each Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m. on the walking path at the back of the Lexington Senior Center. Everyone can walk at their own pace. Make sure to wear good walking shoes and bring a water bottle. For more information, call 859.278.6072

Friday, Aug.4

The Friday Friends meets at the conference room of the Lexington Senior Center at 2:30 p.m. These meetings are designed to determine a location outside the center for lunch. For more information, call 859.278.6072 or go to www.lexingtonky.gov/ lexington-senior-center.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

There will be a new Zumba toning class each Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. at the Lexington Senior Center. This is a new class. Zumba Gold classes will be held every Thursday at 5 p.m. For more information, call 859.278.6072 or go to www.lexingtonky.gov/lexington-senior-center

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The State Health Insurance Program will be at the Lexington Senior Center the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon to counsel people on health insurance coverage, benefits and consumer rights. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 859.278.6072 or go to www.lexingtonky.gov/ lexington-senior-center.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

The Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers – Early Stage program will help participants understand the common symptoms and behaviors seen in early stages of Alzheimer’s and how to address them. Caregivers will learn the importance of early planning and how to build an effective care team.Guest presenters will include Dr. Greg Cooper, Linda Blair, and April Stauffer. This program will take place Aug. 16 at the Lexington Public Library, Tates Creek Branch, located at 3628 Walden Drive, Lexington, from 1 to 4 p.m. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. This program was created especially for family caregivers, so please no professionals.Program sponsored by Diversified Nursing Consultants. Snacks will be provided.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Lexington Senior Center will sponsor a trip to the Kentucky State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The group will depart the center at 9 p.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. The cost includes van, fair admission and gratuities. For more information, call 859.278.6072 or go to www.lexingtonky.gov/ lexington-senior- center.

Thursday, Aug. 24

The Lexington Senior Center will host an aging support group Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. Stop by the center every fourth Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. for lively discussions of all things related to aging, life after retirement and tips on staying brain and heart healthy in the golden years. Share tips and tricks with the group, get to know fellow participants and enjoy a monthly meeting devoted to anything and everything you want to discuss. Call Amanda Patrick at 278-6072 for more information and to suggest a topic for discussion.