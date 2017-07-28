YMCA to hold Back To School Rallies

Each year, the YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, sponsors and community partners, hosts the annual Neighborhood Back to School Rallies.

The rallies provide elementary, middle and high school students with free back packs and school supplies. Each neighborhood distributes supplies for all grade levels. The Back to School Rallies is an initiative of the Y, which has served as the central coordinator of this event since 2011. Since that time, more than 35,000 children have been served.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Each neighborhood solicits its own grassroots support and plans its own food and activities.

The goal of this initiative is to prepare children for school and to unify our neighborhoods for even greater self-advocacy and community planning. Neighborhoods build bridges with schools, churches and local businesses by establishing relationships that they can utilize in the future for a variety of purposes.

The schedule of events is:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Registration at all locations and fun activities (Bingo, inflatables, guest speakers, games, arts and crafts and more.

10 a.m. – Press conference at Douglass Park

11 a.m. to noon – Food distribution at all locations

Noon to 1 p.m. – Backpack distribution

Children must be with a parent/guardian in order to receive supplies.

For more information, go to www.ymcacky.org