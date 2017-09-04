Go Somewhere – Calendar for September 2017

Friday, Sept. 1

The final Friday Family Nights summer event of the year will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at the Hamburg Village gazebo starting at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment and crafts for the entire family. For more information, go to www.HamburgPavilion.com

The Bluegrass Classic Dog Show will continue through Monday, Sept. 4 at the Kentucky Horse Park. This show will include competition for more than 150 breeds, best-in-show competition, junior showmanship classes, and obedience and rally. AKC Owner-Handler Series, Canine Good Citizen Test, and a Meet the Breeds event will also take place Saturday and Sunday, plus a 4-H Dog Club Musical Program on Saturday. Dock Diving will be featured this year.

The Lexington Fest of Ales will be held Friday, Sept. 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Cheapside Park. This is the ninth annual Lexington Fest of Ales. There will be over 150 beers to sample from over 60 breweries, including a special area featuring Kentucky breweries.

Red, White & Boom will be open Friday, Sept. 1 at Legends ballpark, starting at 5 p.m. Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge and more will open up the country music festival on Friday, Sept. 1.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Budding or experienced writers are invited for a drop-in writing session with the Eagle Creek Writers Group Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Bring your current project to work on or use a prompt to begin something new. Open to all writers.

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson will host a Labor Day Grill Out and Chill Out Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There will be a free grill out, live music from The X’s, kids activities, and more. The public is invited to attend.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, will host Jazz on the Lawn Sunday, Sept. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This year’s musical group will be C The Beat under the direction of Lee Carroll. The cafe will be open for dinner and West Sixth Brewing and Sav’s Chill Truck will be on site. Event is free, but there is a $5 parking charge per car. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of fun.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The Lexington Ski and Sports Club trip preview and sign-up will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Roosters, 124 Marketplace Drive. Join an organization of individuals who love skiing and snowboarding. Everyone is welcome to come and for a meeting to experience the fun discussing the trips offered to resorts in the U.S. and overseas.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Disney on Ice returns to Rupp Arena for a new show “Dream Big” for performances through Sunday, Sept. 10. Join eight Disney Princesses – Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White – as they embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true. For more information, go to www.rupparena.com.

Friday, Sept. 8

The March of Dimes Little Princess Ball will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at Griffin Gate Marriott from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Little Princess Ball is a daddy and daughter dance to benefit March of Dimes. There will be dancing, food, and photos with Princesses Elsa and Belle. For more information, go to the Facebook page for the March of Dimes – Central/Eastern Kentucky & West Virginia.

The Kentucky BASH will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at the The Club at Kroger Field, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are celebrating 44 years of the Kentucky Bash. Stop by the evening before the first University of Kentucky homegame, music, a sophisticated tailgate menu, Kentucky spirits and a live and silent auction. Contact Lauren Monnet at 859.246.8811 or lauren.monnet@cardinalhill.org for more information or to reserve a spot.

Country music star Martina McBride will perform Sept. 8 at the Norton Center for the Arts. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information, go to nortoncenter.com

Saturday, Sept. 9

The Lexington Humane Society Doggie Paddle will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Woodland Park Aquatic Center. Enjoy pet-related vendors, games, food, and drinks; shop for LHS merchandise; and mingle with fellow animal lovers. The first 300 dogs to register will receive a free bandana at check-in. Visit AdoptLove.net for more information.

The Waveland Art Fair 2017 will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Waveland Historic Site. Come browse, shop and meet some of Kentucky’s top artist and their work. Enjoy the tour of Waveland’s main home, former slave quarters, smoke house and ice house. Have lunch and taste wine from local Kentucky food and wine vendors. Children’s activities will be offered throughout the event.

The University of Kentucky football team kicks off the home schedule with a contest against Eastern Kentucky University at Kroger Field. Kick-off is scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 9.

Sunday, Sept. 10

The annual Bluegrass Autism Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Legends ballpark from 2 until 5 p.m. It will be a day of fun while raising money for a great cause. There will be entertainment, activities for kids and families, vendor/agency fair, silent auction, food, and more. Proceeds will be used for education, advocacy and support for central Kentuckians on the autism spectrum and their families, caregivers and professionals.

Monday, Sept. 11

Do you like to cook? Are you interested in learning more about nutrition and food preparation? Do you have time to volunteer to help others? Then come and learn about joining the Champion Food Volunteer Program. There will be an informational meeting Monday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. The classes include kitchen readiness, a just start on nutrition, a rainbow of colors, carb conscious, center of the plate. For more information, call 859-257-5582 or email liz.kingsland@uky.edu

The Lexington Hearing and Speech Centers Sol and Glow Golf Event will be held Monday, Sept. 11 from noon until 10 p.m. at the Keene Run Golf Course. Get out your miner lights, glow sticks and golf game for Lexington Hearing & Speech Center’s 14th annual Sol & Glow Charity Golf Event. The day will include lunch, an 18-hole day scramble, dinner and reception, and the popular 9-hole “glow ball” night scramble.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Dress for Success Lexington’s Fifth Annual Recycle the Runway will be held Tuesday, Sept 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grand Reserve. Guests will enjoy a unique “recycled” fashion show, silent auction and luncheon where local designers unveil runway-ready fashions made out of “unsuitable” garments. Their one-of-a-kind creations will be featured on the runway and judged by local fashion savvy judges. For inquiries regarding sponsorship or designer opportunities, donation of silent auction items, or volunteer opportunities, contact Candace French at candacefrench11@gmail.com.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lexington’s Volunteer Fall Training will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1155 Harry Sykes Way. Organizers are seeking caring and passionate individuals to be the voice for abused and neglected children in our community. No experience necessary. Contact CASA for more information 859-246-4321.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Bluegrass Rock Painters for a special event Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 6 until 9 p.m. Come by and paint some rocks with the Bluegrass Rock Painters. Rocks and paints provided for first-time painters. Children old enough to paint unsupervised are welcome. For more information, call Vicki Curry at 859.948.7279.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

This year’s Jefferson Street Soiree will be held Sept. 13 from 6 until 10 p.m along Jefferson and Short Streets to Maryland Ave. Tee Dee Young Band will be performing with The Kentucky Hoss Cats. The Lexington Bourbon Society’s September Social Sipper will be in attendance to provide seating and water, and a place to consort with other bourbon lovers to enjoy the sights and sounds with a VIP basecamp.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Festival Latino de Lexington will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, 4 to 11 p.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Celebrate Latin American art and culture in the heart of downtown Lexington at the Festival Latino de Lexington with live music, dance, visual arts and authentic cuisine. For more Information, call 859.288.2927

The latest Gallery Hop will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 5 until 8 p.m. at various participating galleries in the downtown area. During the LexArts HOP, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions, special events, and food and drinks at supporting venues. With dozens of galleries and non-traditional exhibit spaces, the LexArts HOP is arguably Lexington’s most anticipated visual arts celebration. Pick up your HOP guide at ArtPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or visit GalleryHopLex.com for venue information and an interactive map.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The McDazzle Red Tie Gala will be held at the Hilton Downtown Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. until midnight. McDazzle features a live and silent auction, gourmet dinner, live music and dancing along with a special tribute to our 2017 “Elizabeth Carey Nahra Legacy of Love.” For more information, contact Sarah Jordan at sjordan@rmhclexington.com

Sunday, Sept. 17

The Light The Night Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at Legends ballpark, starting at 5:30 p.m. to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The event funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. For more information or to start a team at www.ltn.org/ky

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson invites everyone to the 19th annual Burgers and Bikes celebration Sunday, Sept. 17. There will be a bike show with awards given in both H-D and open classes. There will also be prize giveaways, raffles, silent auctions, police motorcycle demos, kettle corn, live music, and good food. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics KY. For more info, contact Heather Arnold at 859.619.4836

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will present “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24 last 2 and 4:30 p.m. Based on the beloved books by Barbara Park, find out what happens when our favorite kindergartener learns the difference between what it means to take and what it means to give. For more information, go to lctonstage.org.

Monday, Sept. 18

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will offer a free beginner’s level Spanish class that starts with the alphabet and builds up to basic conversational phrases. Registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Lindsay Mattingly at 859.231.5514 x1144 or email lmattingly@lexpublib.org

Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Bluegrass Chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association will host its inaugural Harvest Lex in partnership with Manchester Music Hall. Lexington’s finest restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries will be offering up tastes of their best harvest. This event will be held at the Manchester Music Hall from 6:30 t0 9:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Kentucky ProStart and FoodChain Lexington.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

A special tour, “Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley,” explores the relationship between Mary Lincoln and African-American dressmaker Elizabeth Keckley. Although both women were born in 1818, Mary Lincoln was born into an affluent slaveholding family, while Elizabeth Keckley was born into slavery. This event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5 until 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

The Neil Simon classic Lost In Yonkers will be presented at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. and continuing with various performances through Sunday, Oct. 8. For more information, go to the Singletary Center for the Arts Facebook page.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson will take part in the Garrett Houston Foundation Ride Saturday Sept, 23 at 11 a.m. This event will be a chance to support a great cause that provides kids fighting cancer with care packages. Their families with utility, rent, funeral and anything needed to help stay with their child while they are fighting. Garrett was the 15 year old son of Shawna Houston-Ruth and older brother of Leighvi, Rylee and Bennett who passed away March 4, 16 after fighting for 315 days. His mom started the Garrett Houston Foundation to help other kids and their parents. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GarrettHoustonFoundation/

The UK football team will take on Florida State Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon at Kroger Field.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Kentucky Proud Evenings presents Bill Best of Kentucky Heirloom Seeds: Growing, Eating, Saving on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Fayette County Extension Office, 11140 Harry Sykes Way.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

The Lexington Opera House welcomes An Evening with Rufus Wainwright Wednesday, Sept. 27, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Troubadour Concert Series presents vocalist, composer, and songwriter — Rufus Wainwright. Wainwright has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums.

Legendary folk-rock musician and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot perform Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

The seventh-annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest will take place Sept. 28 through 30 and will include a red carpet premiere of Harry Dean’s new film Lucky. Both John Carroll Lynch and John Doe will join patrons for the festivities and there will be lots of films screenings, discussions, and more.

Speed Networking for Designers will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Pivot Brewing, 1400 Delaware Ave. Boost your career in literally the most fun and painless way possible. Join organizers for a monthly speed networking event at Pivot Brewing. RSVP on Facebook.

Friday, Sept. 29

An Evening in a Magic Garden will be held Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at The Apiary. This is a fund raising event to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center.

The Lexington Bluegrass NAWIC Chapter # 367 will be hosting its second annual scholarship golf scramble Friday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kearney Hills Golf Links. This event is open to all women and men.

The Air1 Positive Hits Tour will hit Rupp Arena on Friday, Sept. 29 starting at 7 p.m. Food for the Hungry presents this tour with Skillet and special guests Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi.

Saturday, Sept. 30

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House to perform Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. For more information, go to www.blackjacketsymphony.com.

The 2017 Lexington Walk to Defeat ALS will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at Rupp Arena, starting tat 8:30 a.m. The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. For more information, go to www.alsa.org.