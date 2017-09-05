Hamburg Journal Business Updates

News

GreenBox, a Lexington HVAC and plumbing company, has made the 2017 Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 list of the fastest- growing private companies in America. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs. Gwen Riley, president and founder of GreenBox Heating and Air, Plumbing, and Remodeling, started GreenBox in 2010 with a people centric model. “It is an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5,000 list with so many of America’s innovative and successful companies and entrepreneurs. Our mission is to serve and honor God and building lifelong relationship with our clients and coworkers. We strive to exceed expectations in providing complete and professional home solutions. Without any of this, our success wouldn’t be possible. We take great pride in our team and look forward to continued growth by serving our customers and community.”

Ying (Vivian) Liu has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Lexmark International.

Bill Quenemoen has been named chief executive officer of Denham-Blythe Co. of Lexington.

The Orange Leaf location at Romany Road has closed. Three other Orange Leaf locations, including the one 3090 Helmsdale in Hamburg, remain open.

Cork & Barrel, a bourbon and wine shop, recently celebrated its grand opening at the Bluegrass Airport. It will operate seven days a week, and stock a selection of wines and more than 100 varieties of bourbon from an array of distilleries.

UK HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center have agreed to to resume pediatric heart care services in Lexington. Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together and give patients from Kentucky the opportunity to have surgical procedures, diagnostics and therapeutic interventions performed in Lexington. This will allow some patients to stay closer to home.

Business Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 7

School Sushi will hold a grand opening at its new location at 163 W. Short Street.

Saturday, Sept, 9

The 24th Annual Conference of the Hemp Industries Association will be held Sept. 9-11 at the Lexington Convention Center. Experts, policy makers, farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world will convene to “Share the Vision,” in what is expected to be the largest crowd in the 24-year history of HIACON. For a more information as well as a complete list of sponsors and exhibitors and conference registration, visit www.thehia.org/event-2535421.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The next @330 Series event, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Commerce Lexington Inc.’s first floor conference room will examine how to “Build Your Brand on Social Media.” Nate Spry (Zipie) and Ryan Worthen (Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance) will share the key steps and strategies to establish and grow your company’s presence on social media. The topics will include how to get started with social media to best practices when managing multiple accounts. Organizers will also talk about how to “boost” social media posts with platform advertising, and the underlying metrics of those ads to get the most bang for the buck.

Friday, Sept. 14

The Don Franklin Lexington Nissan Automall will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 14 from 4 until 5 p.m. The automall is located at 3360 Richmond Road.

Kentucky American Water announces new hires and promotion

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of two new employees and the promotion of one employee.

Dorothy Rader has been named water quality manager, effective Aug 14. In this role, Rader will oversee the company’s water quality department which oversees all water quality testing, monitoring and reporting and includes a team of water quality specialists. She will report to Kentucky American Water Vice President of Operations Kevin Rogers.

Rader was most recently the water quality and environmental compliance supervisor of Tennessee American Water in Chattanooga, Tenn. With over 19 years of experience working in the drinking water industry, Rader began her career in 1998 as a water plant operator for a utility district in Knoxville, Tenn. In 2001, she joined the City of Alcoa, Tenn., in the field of water treatment and distribution, and in 2014 joined Tennessee American Water. She has been an active member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and was elected to the Kentucky/Tennessee Section American Water Works Association Executive Board in 2012, serving as the section chair in 2016.

Rader holds a degree in chemical and environmental engineering technology, a grade IV water plant operator license, a grade II distribution operator license, and a backflow testing certification from the state of Tennessee. She is a graduate of the Leadership Blount Class of 2012, served on the board of the Little River Watershed Association, and was active with the United Way of Blount County campaign board.

Rader and her husband, Jamie, will be relocating to the Bluegrass area.

Jasmine Mungo has joined Kentucky American Water as superintendent of field operations for the Central Division, based in Lexington. In this position, Mungo will supervise the company’s field operations in Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford counties and report to Senior Manager of Field Operations David Treece.

Mungo began her career with New Jersey American Water in 2008 as a meter management specialist and has served in various roles in both field services and distribution and moved into a supervisory role in 2011. Most recently, she led the coastal south New Jersey American Water distribution department. Mungo earned a business administration degree from Rowan College and is currently pursuing her advanced water and wastewater license.

Kentucky American Water has also announced the promotion of Amy Caudill to superintendent of customer advocacy, overseeing the customer advocate office and serving as the primary local customer service manager.

Caudill most recently served as human resources business partner for Kentucky American Water and Tennessee American Water

She joined American Water in 2014 and focused on employee relations, labor relations, performance management and career development as a human resources business partner. Caudill has over 15 years of human resources experience including recruiting, training, performance management, career development, diversity program development, employee relations, labor relations, benefits, compensation, payroll, safety, and compliance issues.

Caudill studied HR management at Midway College and holds a professional human resource certification (PHR). She is actively involved in diversity and inclusion community outreach initiatives that include serving on the board of the Urban League of Lexington, serving as the KY/TN Section AWWA diversity committee co-chair, membership on the Bluegrass Society for Human Resource Management diversity committee and as a member of the National Diversity Council of Georgia.

Caudill resides in Lexington and has two sons.