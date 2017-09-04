Health news and events – September 2017

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The Lexington/Fayette County Health Department will host the “Eat, Move, Lose” weight-support group Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon at the Health Department South, 2433 Regency Rd. Free weight-loss support group appropriate for anyone wishing to lose weight or maintain weight loss. Share struggles and ideas with others. For more information, call 859-288-2446.

The Lexington/Fayette County Health Department will host a diabetes prevention program Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5;30 p.m. at the Health Department South, 2433 Regency Rd. This program will help people learn to eat healthy, be active, problem solve and change lifestyles. For more information, contact health educator Tara Mason at 859.288.2347.

Kentucky Cancerlink and the Fayette County Health Department will host the classes “Freedom from Smoking” Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. These classes offer support and tips for quitting smoking. These classes will continue every Tuesday in September. Registration required and can be made by calling Kentucky Cancerlink at 859-309-1700.

Monday, Sept. 11

The Lexington/Fayette County Health Department will host a diabetes support group for senior citizens Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 859.288.2446.

The Lexington Hearing and Speech Centers Sol and Glow Golf Event will be held Monday, Sept. 11 from noon until 10 p.m. at the Keene Run Golf Course. The day will include lunch, an 18-hole day scramble, dinner and reception, and the popular 9-hole “glow ball” night scramble.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter will hold a meeting Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The chapter is a self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well. They offer emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free. For more information, email infolex@hlaa-ky.org or go to the www.hlaa-ky.org/lexington website.

Sunday, Sept. 17

The Light The Night Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at Legends ballpark, starting at 5:30 p.m. to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The event funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. For more information or to start a team at www.ltn.org/ky

Thursday, Sept. 21

The Lexington/Fayette County Health Department will host a breastfeeding basic class Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 until 9 p.m. This group will meet every third Thursday of the month at Babies R Us. This class covers newborn baby behavior, how breastfeeding works, managing challenges in the early weeks and pumping and storing mother’s milk. The class is taught by a lactation consultant with the health department. For more information, call 859.288.2348

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Understanding your Medicare options will be focus of a class Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library, starting at 6 p.m. This presentation is designed to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers a better understand of the Medicare program. Even those who currently have Medicare coverage could benefit from this detailed overview. Topics will include an introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental Medicare Health plans including Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D prescription drug coverage.

Friday, Sept. 29

An Evening in a Magic Garden will be held Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at The Apiary. This is a fundraising event to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center. The funds raised from this event will help purchase a healing garden for patients and their families at the new Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center