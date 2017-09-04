Kids news and events – September 2017

Friday, Sept. 1

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Baby Jam every Thursday and Tuesday in September starting at 10:15 and 11 a.m. This lapsit story time develops pre-reading skills with books, songs, and activities, and promotes budding social skills and child-caregiver interaction. This event is designed for children ages 0-24 months.

The final Friday Family Nights summer event of the year will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at the Hamburg Village gazebo starting at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment and crafts for the entire family. For more information, go to www.HamburgPavilion.com

The Arboretum will host an Insect Safari 7 to 9 p.m. The annual family-friendly night of insects, spiders and science provided by UK’s Department of Entomology. Be sure to bring a flashlight.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sow it Saturday will be held at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Arboretum. Help Kentucky Children’s Garden staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home

Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True Storytime will be held Saturday Sept. 2, at Barnes and Noble in Hamburg, starting at 11 a.m. There will a storytime and activities featuring the sequel to Uni the Unicorn. Follow Uni and the little girl who believes in unicorns, as they finally meet and work together to save a magical land and its inhabitants.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Kids are invited to paint a T-shirt using fidget spinners Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This event will designed for kids grades 7 through 12. All materials will be provided. Registration is required and can be made by call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will host children’s storytime each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Stop by the the children’s section at the back of the store for a fun-filled storytime with a craft/activity to follow.

Preschool Storytime will be held each Wednesday, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. There will be fun stories, songs, and activities that promote literacy, math, and science skills. This event is designed for ages 3-5.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Toddler Time will be held each Thursday, starting Thursday, Sept. 7. at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The focus will be on books, music, and activities that encourage literacy, math, science, and social skills followed by an art activity or story-related project. This event is designed for ages 2-3.

The Arboretum will host “Handprint Butterflies” on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Use recycled materials to create a butterfly craft to take home and learn about butterfly coloration.

Saturday Sept. 9

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will feature a storytime Saturday, Sept. 9 “How to Catch a Monster Story,” starting at 11 a.m. Parents and children will love this fun, inventive picture book, which reminds us that things aren’t always as scary as they seem. Activities will follow.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Teen Advisory Board of the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. This is an invitation to be part of the group that makes teen events happen at the library. This meeting is open to teens in grades 7 through 12.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Wild Thyme Cooking will host Chef’s In Training Knife Skills Workshop for ages 7-14 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Whether you are a top chef or an at-home beginner this knife skills workshop will show you how. This hands on class will teach you classic culinary techniques, knife cuts, as well as properly cutting and dicing an onion.

Thursday, Sept. 14

The Arboretum will host “Worm Painting” on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Learn all about worms while creating a worm painting.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Child Care Council of Kentucky will host the annual Kids Matter Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 15, starting t 1 p.m. This year’s tournament – Fore to Forty – celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the University of Kentucky’s 1978 NCAA Championship. Kyle Macy will be this year’s host and will be joined by several teammates from the 1978 team plus team managers and others with names like Jack Givens, Rick Robey, Jay Shidler and many more. For more information, go to www.childcarecouncilofky.com/golf-tournament/

Saturday Sept. 16

“Princesses Wear Pants” storytime will be held Saturday Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in the children’s section of Barnes and Noble in Hamburg. In their debut children’s picture book, Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim team up for a savvy, imaginative story that celebrates fashion and girl power. Activities will follow.

Sunday, Sept. 17

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will present “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24 last 2 and 4:30 p.m. Based on the beloved books by Barbara Park, find out what happens when our favorite kindergartener learns the difference between what it means to take and what it means to give. For more information, go to lctonstage.org.

Saturday, Sept. 23

There will be a drop-in craft project Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This event is designed for all children. Check out few books and make a small craft to take home.

Thursday, Sept. 28

The Arboretum will host “Fingerprint Fireflies” on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Learn about insects that produce light and create a fun firefly craft.

Saturday, Sept 30

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Lego Lab” Saturday, Sept. 30, starting at 10 a.m. Put your imagination to work for some free-builld Lego fun. Plan, create, and build at your own pace or work with friends. This event is designed for children in grades K through 5.