Senior news – September 2017

Friday, Sept.1

The Lexington Senior Citizens Center will be accepting Thanksgiving food basket applications through Wednesday, Sept. 13. You are eligible if you live in Fayette County, are age 60 and older and meet the following income guidelines: Household Size 1, Monthly Income (before deductions) $1,307; Household Size 2, Monthly Income (before deductions) $1,760; Household Size 3, Monthly Income (before deductions) $2,213; or Household Size 4, Monthly Income (before deductions) $2,665

Monday, Sept. 11

The Lexington/Fayette County Health Department will host a diabetes support group for senior citizens Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 859.288.2446.

Friday, Sept. 15

The conference “Living the Good Life!” will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. The Next Best Years of Your Life can be the best years if you take the time and effort to recognize needs and seek answers. In its 22nd year, The Next Best Years of Your Life Conference is an opportunity for citizens 55+ to meet, connect, share and learn. The keynote speakers include Ben Chandler, Foundation for Healthy Kentucky, and Amy Goyer, AARP’s National Family and Caregiving Expert. Attendees will receive relevant advice on personal and financial safety in addition to community resources. The Flat Out Fun Dancers will also perform. Call the Fayette County Extension Office at 859.257.5582 to register. The registration fee includes exhibits, continental breakfast, lunch and materials.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

“Stand Up to Falling Seminar” will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Fayette County Extension Service from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Stand Up to Falling: A Fall Prevention Program Stand Up to Falling introduces the seriousness and consequences of falling, especially for adults age 65 and older. The program highlights four preventable risk factors: lack of exercise, unsafe home environments, vision problems, and medication usage. When these risk factors are properly addressed, the likelihood of falling can be lowered and even prevented. This fall prevention program offers a toolkit of resources and curriculum to help people stand up to falls. These materials include: fall prevention curriculum, extension publications, information releases, radio scripts, and a post session evaluation. This program continues Thursday, Sept. 28 and includes lunch. For more information, call 859.257.5582 or go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu/

Thursday, Sept. 28

Stop by the Lexington Senior Citizens Center on the fourth Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. for discussions of all things related to aging, life after retirement and tips on staying brain and heart healthy in your golden years. Share tips and tricks with the group, get to know fellow participants and enjoy a monthly meeting devoted to anything and everything you want to discuss. Call Amanda Patrick at 278-6072 to suggest a topic for discussion.