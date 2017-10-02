Hamburg Journal October 2017

Click here to page through the digital edition of the annual Halloween issue of the Hamburg Journal. The October 2017 issue of the Hamburg Journal tells all the must knows to get the most out of October in Lexington.

Our October cover story Halloween Happenings takes a look at some scary fun thing to do around Lexington leading up to Halloween.

Chef Tom teaches us how to make a double chocolate pumpkin tart with autumn pastry leaves.

Brian S. Powers tells us about some down right creepy ghost stories from Lexington’s Haunted History.

October is breast cancer awareness month we have a calendar of some of the ways you can Think Pink in Lexington.

Michael Miller tells us about the Wizard of Oz tour.

Inside this issue, we spotlight business, pet, kid and senior calendars that will help you plan your month.

For more Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.