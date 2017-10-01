Lexington Business Updates for October 2017

Mayor Jim Gray’s office reports, “Since opening one year ago, Lexington’s new Senior Center has added over 3,000 new participants. We predicted it would be a home run with seniors because it’s devoted to their interests, their needs and their priorities. These numbers tell us, this place is a success!”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

In September, Lexington celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of Lexington’s new Senior Center on Life Lane, behind the Richmond Road branch of Southland Christian Church.

RENOVATIONS

The Kentucky Theatre will be temporarily closing for renovations in October to accomplish the renovation of the concession stand; upgrades for the restrooms; and the acoustics in the main theatre. Renovations are scheduled to be complete in November.

NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY DAY

Paul Miller Ford Family Safety Day is Saturday, October 21, noon – 4PM, at Paul Miller Ford, 975 E. New Circle Road.

Paul Miller Ford Family Safety Day will include a variety of fun and educational events for children of all ages and their parents or caregivers. There will be giveaways, child safety experts, the latest technology for protecting kids of all ages & great activities!

This event is FREE to attend and open to the public.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 7

Residents of Fayette County may collect up to one free truckload of mulch at the mulch giveaway at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. (First come, first served, while supplies last.)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 13

Doors open for Big Blue Madness at 5:30 pm at Rupp Arena. All patrons require a ticket, regardless of age. For accessible seating, please contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 starting at 9:00 AM EST on Monday, October 2. Please note that tickets will not be available for ticketfast printing or outlet pickup until one week after the public onsale date.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

Trash Disposal Day at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station on Old Frankfort Pike. Drop off a level pickup load of bagged household waste and up to four tires (off the rim). This event is not for hazardous waste.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4

Safely shred unwanted documents and papers in an environmentally friendly way, 9 am to 2 pm, at the transfer station at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

This article also appears on page 4 of the October 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

