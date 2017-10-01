Lexington KY Kids Calendar October 2017

OCTOBER 5

Living Arts & Science Center: Discovery Night: Dogs on Patrol. Meet the Lexington Fayette Urban County Division of Police Canine Unit. 6-8 p.m. 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Info: 252-5222.

The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East: Infant CPR class. 6-9 p.m. $20 per couple. Registration required, space is limited. Recommended for third trimester. Saint Joseph Office Building, 160 N. Eagle Creek Dr., Second Floor. Info: 967-2229 or register at www.kentuckyonehealth.org/baby.

OCTOBER 6

Celebrate the Seasons: Amazing Autumn (10am-1pm) at the Arboretum. Bring the whole family to the Kentucky Children’s Garden and celebrate the season with fun, hands-on activities provided by local exhibitors. Activities include crafts, plant giveaways and more.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Teen Tuesday at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a Super Smash Bros Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 until 7 p.m.

Show off skills and brawl your to the top of the leaderboard. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is designed for teens in grades 7 through 12.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Bluegrass Rock Painters will meet Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Come by and paint some rocks with the Bluegrass Rock Painters. Rocks and paints provided for first time painters. Children old enough to paint unsupervised are welcome. For more information, contact Vicki Curry at 859.948.7279 or email mynetworkworks4u@gmail.com

Friday, Oct. 13

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Teen Night: Breakout Room on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. For more information, go to www.lexpublib.org.

Explorium Parents Night Out. 6-10 p.m. Children must be potty-trained. Reservations required. 440 W. Short St. Info: 258-3253.

Saturday, Oct 14

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Saturday Drop-In Craft on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drop-in craft is for all children. Stop by the library to check out few books and and make a small craft to take home.

Saturday, October 14

1 – 5 p.m. | McConnell Springs

Youth ages 12 and under can enjoy the Halloween season with fewer scares at Little Goblins Galore as this family event features an enchanted character trail, festive decorations, a happy haunted house, petting zoo and special entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Food and soft drinks will be available to buy.

OCTOBER 14 AND 15

“Meet Tom. Tom is a brand new teacher and today is his first day, which would be really exciting if Tom wasn’t terrified! What if the students don’t like him? What if he forgets everything he knows? Never fear –Schoolhouse Rock is here!” Timeless tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” will surely give Tom the confidence he needs! Recommended for ages 7 and up. Lexington Children’s Theatre Learning Stage

OCTOBER 20

Harmony’s Half Moon Harvest benefiting Harmony Day School will be held at 3869 Combs Ferry Road in Winchester. Festivities include Photo Booth, Corn Hole Tournament with Prizes Horseshoe Tournament with Prizes, Grape Stomp, Silent Auction, Chili, Cornbread. Live music provided by Maggie Landers.

OCTOBER 21

Paul Miller Ford Family Safety Day is Saturday, October 21, noon – 4PM, at Paul Miller Ford, 975 E. New Circle Road.

Paul Miller Ford Family Safety Day will include a variety of fun and educational events for children of all ages and their parents or caregivers. There will be giveaways, child safety experts, the latest technology for protecting kids of all ages & great activities! This event is FREE to attend and open to the public.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 21

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 10 a.m. | Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

Information: 272–6105

You don’t have to be a scout to learn and benefit from traditional scout skills. Whether it’s tying knots and lashings or using a map and compass, Raven Run’s Scout Skills program will benefit kids from all walks of life. This program is designed for boys and girls ages 10 years and older.

OCTOBER 25

Sayre School Open House, 8:30 am. Info: 254-1361.

OCTOBER 27

Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30pm and 3-3:30pm) at the Arboretum. Read Up, Up, Up It’s Apple Picking Time by Harcourt School Publishers.

NOVEMBER 3

Dia De Los Muertos

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents Dia de Los Muertos at Lexington Opera House.

NOVEMBER 4

Wrap up the Halloween season with the after-Halloween celebration, the Great Pumpkin Smash Bash, at BiWater Farm. Pumpkin smashing activities will range from the Great Pumpkin Drop from high above the crowd several times throughout the day, Pumpkin Roll, Whack-a-Pumpkin and lots more fun.

