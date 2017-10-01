Lexington KY’s Breast Cancer Awareness Events

OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

TUESDAY OCTOBER 3

The First Tuesday of every month the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library hosts a support group for anyone with Metastatic Breast Cancer, Stage IV Breast Cancer or Breast Cancer that has spread. Contact Gena Bigler for more info at lgbigler@gmail.com.

THURSDAY OCT 5

Lula’s Night Out to support breast cancer survivors will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 until 9 p.m. at the Signature Club. Submit anyone’s name who you know is a breast cancer survivor so they can be recognized and presented with a gift basket Info, 859.537.2969.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 10

The Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer is designed to help free women diagnosed with cancer from stress and fear as much as possible and provide answers to many of their

Questions. This free series of programs, sponsored by Baptist Health Lexington, gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 110 Wilson Downing Road in Lexington.

The series is open to women who have ever been diagnosed with cancer regardless of where they are being treated. The programs, held once a month for eight consecutive months, feature

a complimentary dinner and a speaker. The topic of the Oct. 10 program is Finding Emotional Balance.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

Yes, Mamm! 5k is October 14 2017 at RJ Corman in Nicholasville.

Join the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation and the KentuckyOne Health Breast Care team at their 3rd Annual 5K Race in Support of our Yes, Mamm! program during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every dollar raised supports the Yes, Mamm! Program which provides free mammograms. This is a smoke free and pet free event. Strollers are allowed.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 15

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is Sunday October 15, 2017 at the Legends Ballpark. Registration is at 1 pm. The Walk is at 3 pm. The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. The event is a noncompetitive 3 to 5 mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable. From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 21

The 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is Saturday October 21 and begins at the Courthouse Plaza at 120 N. Limestone downtown.

LIVESTRONG AT THE YMCA

“The best thing about the LIVESTRONG program is that you can’t fail. It’s designed for you to succeed, and believe me, after diagnoses, biopsies, surgery, chemo and radiation, you just want to succeed at something.” —Carolyn, LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA graduate

As a cancer survivor, you understand the tremendous physical and emotional toll the experience has on your sense of health and well-being. The LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program can help you reclaim your health and continue healing. The program participants receive a FREE three-month citywide YMCA of Central Kentucky family membership to help further their wellness journey.

By focusing on the whole person and not the disease, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps people move beyond cancer in spirit, mind and body. Participants will be invited to participate in several components of the program, including:

Group exercise classes

Individualized training and exercise development sessions

Social engagement activities, and

Educational seminars and guest speakers

Participants work with YMCA of Central Kentucky staff trained in supportive cancer care to achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength; increasing flexibility and endurance; and improving confidence and self-esteem. They are ready and able to understand your unique physical needs and concerns and help you address them safely. LIVESTRONG coaches are relationship builders – able to connect with and develop relationships with and among cancer survivors and their families. In addition to physical benefits, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where people impacted by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.

Certified YMCA fitness instructors will deliver the physical activity portions of the program. Instructors are trained in the elements of cancer, post-rehab exercise and supportive cancer care.

For information about registering for the next YMCA LIVESTRONG® series, contact your neighborhood YMCA.

