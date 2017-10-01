Lexington KY’s Halloween Calendar 2017

Lexington KY HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS 2017

Wanna see something scary? Or would you prefer to be mildly frightened? Maybe you just enjoy a nice jack-o-lantern?

There’s something for little goblins and big ones this October, from fall fests and pumpkin sales to haunted history and fright nights.

FRIDAY SEP 29

Open Sep 29 thru Oct 31, Fright Nights begin in our own backyard at Jacobson Park. Fright Nights at Jacobson Park offers three haunted attractions at one location spread over 40 acres of terrifying land to give you the scare of a lifetime. Feed your screams in Entrapment, 13 Doors and the revamped fan favorite Dark Forest.

OCTOBER 3

Love a scary movie?

The Cult Film Series at Al’s Bar will show A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 at 8 pm. (Warning: this film is Rated R.)

SUNDAY OCT 8

The Pumpkin Patch Classic is an 18–hole tournament is open to two-person teams and will be played in a scramble format. Golfers of all ages and skill levels are eligible to participate. Awards and prizes will be provided for overall first through fifth place, longest drive, closest to the hole, most accurate drive, longest putt and best dressed. Tates Creek Golf Course

Info, 859 288–2968.

FRIDAYS IN OCTOBER

‘FREAKY FRIDAY FLICKS’

Lexington Parks and Recreation is adding Freaky Friday Flicks to its Halloween lineup. Celebrate the season throughout the month of October with classic Halloween movies each Friday at MoonDance Amphitheater. Come with your friends, family or a date, throw on a cozy sweater (or a costume) and settle in to enjoy a family-friendly spooky movie. In addition to the movie, participants will be treated to preshow campfire activities. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a thermos of something hot to scare away the chilly autumn air. Food trucks will be available on site.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 8

Boyd Orchards: Jumpin Pumpkin Jamboree. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles. Info: www.eckerts.com/versailles.

MONDAY OCTOBER 9

Cemetery Crawl: History and Mystery of the Kentucky Horse Park

How much do you really know about the Kentucky Horse Park? Are you thinking about equestrian events or the museums? Or perhaps you’re envisioning the miles of fencing and the picturesque landscaping dotted with hundreds of horses.

Do you think of duels? Or Native American attacks? Cholera or Civil War Generals?

Cemetery Crawl: History and Mystery of the Kentucky Horse Park will take you around the outskirts of the Kentucky Hors e Park. Small family cemeteries, an 18th century home of an American Revolutionary War hero, and grounds famous for being some of the bloodiest will (hopefully) capture your attention while learning a little something along the way.

Call to reserve your spot today! Maybe the Lady of the Salyers House will join as well.

Call 859-259-4213 to reserve your place on this limited tour. Not recommended for children under 12. The Cemetery Crawl will take place 10/9-10/13, 10/16-10/20, 10/28, and 10/29 at 4:30pm, 5:30pm, and 6:30pm. Reservations are required, and the cost is $15/person. Space is limited to 13 people per tour. Tours start outside of the Visitor Center.

OCTOBER 12

Jack-o-Lantern Craft (10:30-11am, 1-1:30pm and 3-3:30pm) at the Arboretum. Kids can create a Jack-o-lantern from a recycled water bottle.

OCTOBER 13 -14

The Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Fall Festival will have entertainment for all ages including:

– live music, adult and children’s games, bingo, raffles including the $10,000 grand raffle, casino games, delicious food, beer garden, inflatables and more!

SATURDAY OCT 14

Little Goblins Galore

1 – 5 p.m. | McConnell Springs

Information 859.288–2925

Youth ages 12 and under can enjoy the Halloween season with fewer scares at Little Goblins Galore as this family event features an enchanted character trail, festive decorations, a happy haunted house, petting zoo and special entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Food and soft drinks will be available to buy.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

PARTY FOR THE PUMPKINS

The Friends of the Arboretum present the 3rd Annual Party for the Pumpkins Fall Family Festival, Saturday, October 14 from 2pm-6pm at the Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY. The Party for the Pumpkins showcases Fall at the Arboretum. It is a fun event for the whole family, filled with crafts and activities, a pumpkin display and includes admission to the Kentucky Children’s Garden. Admission charged.

SATURDAY OCT 14

Ghost Hunter University at Talon Winery in Lexington is Saturday Oct. 14 at Talon Winery from 6 to 11 p.m. Join psychic medium and paranormal researcher Chris Moon and his psychic mother Paulette “Mamma” Moon for a one-of-a-kind event. The evening will begin with a book signing where Chris and Paulette will autograph copies of their new book “Ghost Box” for attendees. After the signing, there will be an extensive paranormal presentation.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 18

Children of all ages can join Whole Foods in the Summit for an all-out pumpkin party! Learn how to cook, grow and care for mini pumpkins & gourds while decorating your own. $10 per child (adults hang out for free!) gets you fall-themed treats from Whole Foods, a mini decorative pumpkin to take home & all the plant knowledge your mind can possess.

FRIDAY OCT 20

The YMCA Fall Festival is Friday, Oct. 20 at the YMCA in Hamburg from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s time for pumpkins, costumes, Halloween and family-friendly festivals at the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Bring your friends and family for a free day of fun because the fall festivals are open to all in the community. Remember to wear your best costume. There will be inflatables, games, prizes, and more.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 21

On Saturday, October 21, St. Luke United Methodist on Alumni Drive will host their 4th Annual Pumpkin Fest with games, activities, and tacos from 5:00-7:00 pm in the front parking lot (inside the Life Center in the event of bad weather). At 6:30 there will be an indoor screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

SUNDAY OCTOBER 22

Enjoy a special pumpkin patch train ride from Bluegrass Railroad Museum with a stop made at Abbott Station- Life Adventure Center. Visit the pumpkin patch, drink complimentary cocoa and roast a marshmallow around the campfire. Donations accepted to help support Life Adventure Center programs for underserved kids and veterans.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 24

This year’s Pumpkin Mania at Transylvania will be re-“vamped!”

Because of the event’s increasing popularity, it will become a block party (with Third Street closed) and the addition of food trucks. There will be music, plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters and free, nearby parking. On Oct. 24, Transy will light hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison off West Third Street. Trick-or-treating will be from 6-7 p.m. with the jack-o’-lantern lighting at 7. Everyone is invited. Don’t miss this Lexington Halloween tradition!

FRIDAY OCTOBER 27

Halloween Party: Under the Sea at the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Sing-along fun, activities, treats, and a costume trick-or-treat parade.

OCTOBER 27-28

Trick or Treat at Shakertown. Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening trek along the Village road — gathering treats and maybe even a trick or two! Take a hayride and Spirit Stroll and then warm up around the bonfires. Enjoy live music, food and drink, kids’ crafts and a selfie costume contest.

“Field of Horror” at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Get lost in the dark with the rustling corn. Children of the Corn, Jason, Freddy, Pin Head, Saw, Exorcist, and many more may be waiting! Begins at dark. (No flashlights allowed.) The Maze is located in Harrodsburg, KY on the Historic James McAfee farm.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 29

Wicked Wonders Market at Cheapside Park is back and features ghoulish wares designed to thrill, chill and delight. It’s a singularly bizarre bazaar, an excellently eerie venue for sellers to showcase their goods, be they wild or weird, sinister or spooky! 2 – 8 p.m. | Cheapside Pavilion

SUNDAY OCTOBER 29

Thriller and Halloween Parade

Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking video first aired more than 30 years ago. Today, zombies and the undead still come together in downtown Lexington to recreate Thriller. The evening kicks off with a dance showcase at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Before Thriller, there will be a Halloween parade featuring ghosts, ghouls, superheroes, villains and costumed characters of all kinds. Both the parade and Thriller re-enactment will go down Main Street. 8 p.m. | Downtown Lexington

MONDAY OCTOBER 30

Youth ages 12 and under are invited to join the Kenwick Community Center for a Halloween Party. Visitors can enjoy Halloween carnival games, food and candy. 6 – 8 p.m. Kenwick Community Center

MONDAY OCTOBER 30

Haunts and History!

Join local history expert Dr. Jonathan Coleman for a family friendly walking tour around downtown. Discover some interesting history and haunted spots. Meet in the first floor rotunda of the Downtown Public Library, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. Registration required.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 31

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Trick or Treat at 11 am at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library.

Attend the Little Pumpkins Boo Bash at 11 am at the Northside Public Library.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 1

The Day of the Dead Festival is the Living Arts and Science Center’s community event bringing together individuals, groups, students and teachers. Join the celebration and experience the rich visual, musical, dance and culinary traditions of this holiday. The Festival will include live music and dance performances, traditional food, hands-on crafts, art exhibits and a gallery talk by the artists, a candlelight parade, and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Dia De Los Muertos

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents Dia de Los Muertos at Lexington Opera House.

NOVEMBER 4

Wrap up the Halloween season with the after-Halloween celebration, the Great Pumpkin Smash Bash, at BiWater Farm. Pumpkin smashing activities will range from the Great Pumpkin Drop from high above the crowd several times throughout the day, Pumpkin Roll, Whack-a-Pumpkin and lots more fun.

