Lexington KY’s Senior Events and News for October 2017

October 2017 Senior Living Calendar for Lexington KY

Thursday, Oct. 12

The Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter will host a meeting Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The HLAALC meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of most months at Lexington Public Library. The chapter is a self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well. They offer emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

“Preparing Your Estate Plan” will be the focus of a program Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Join Jim Cunningham for a basic overview of estate planning including account registration; beneficiary designation; will, trust, and tax information; life insurance; and transfer on death instructions. Registration being Oct. 4 at 8 a.m.

OCTOBER 26

Kentucky Ballet and Morning Pointe Foundation team up!

Kentucky Ballet Theatre, Lexington’s premier professional ballet company, will open their 20th Anniversary Season at the Downtown Arts Center October 26-29, 2017 with the unique and intimate Ballet Up Close & Personal repertory concert and an Alzheimer’s Outreach Program in coordination with the Morning Pointe Foundation.

The new program partnership between KBT and the Morning Pointe Foundation will present “The Dance of Aging,” A Collaborative Arts Experience Outreach Program on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Two programs will take place Thursday; one from 10 am to 12 noon, and the other from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Each program can accommodate 75 caregivers and 75 residents, or 300 total. This program has been funded by the Kentucky One Health’s Home Care Division and the Morning Pointe Foundation. This program is the first of its type in the United States one of the only other programs in a similar style has been done by the English National Ballet in London and in Berkeley, California with dance therapy for Parkinsons disease.

In addition to the public performances,

The program outline offers a complete arts experience across several performing arts disciplines in a condensed environment, all on level one of the DAC, with a “go at your own pace and taste” component for the second hour of each program. The first hour of the program will begin with a visualization exercise followed by a 25 minute performance by the professional dancers. A Conversation about the performance, demonstration on stage with willing patrons and Q&A will complete the first hour of the program in the Black Box Theatre. During the second hour of the program, a live music ensemble will play and periodically engage with those listening to discuss the music Additionally, the first floor gallery exhibit will be open with the Gallery Moderator to discuss the visual art on display. Vendors suited to senior needs will have tables set up in the lobby as well to engage with the caregivers and patrons. The Crossover Lunch Panel will take place between programs and will consist of sponsors, Morning Pointe staff and other healthcare and senior service specialists for a round table discussion with caregivers about the trials and tribulations of living with, managing and assisting senior citizens with terminal diseases.

This article also appears on page 14 & 15 of the October 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For more Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.