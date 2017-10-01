October’s Lexington KY Pet News

NEIGHBORHOOD PET NEWS

Pooches Welcome after all!

One of Hamburg’s newest restaurants, Double Dogs, made headlines in September when they were initially advised against welcoming dogs to their patio as the dog-friendly chain had planned.

A dog-lovers’ petition was circulated to the health department (which enforces, but does not create law or ordinance), quickly gaining 5000+ signatures.

Health Department officials later met with Double Dogs management to “discuss options for dog-owners that meet FDA health codes and protect the public’s health. The health department gave approval to the restaurant’s plan to operate a community dog park next to the restaurant. This area will not feature food preparation or food service.”

Double Dogs is a dog-friendly chain with restaurants in Bowling Green and Louisville.

The Health Department’s facebook reminder is that “Live animals, except service animals, patrol dogs and fish in tanks, are not permitted in any retail establishment where food is served. If you have questions about the code, call the Environmental Health office at 859-271-9391. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department follows the FDA Food Code cited by Kentucky regulations as governed by Kentucky Revised Statutes.”

DOG OLYMPICS

Join Brighton Animal Clinic in Hamburg for the second annual Dog Olympic Games on October 7. There will

be games, prizes, food, and activities. New features this year include paw-print-painting, tennis ball duck pond, cookie toss contest, and the return of the popular shedding contest, trick contest, and more!

BARKTOBERFEST

Paws for the Cause presents Barktoberfest 2017 on Saturday October 14 beginning at noon at 700 N. Limestone (corner of North Limestone and Loudon Avenue). Food Trucks, Live Music, Face Painting, Taste of Lexington Raffle, Silent Auctions, Beer, Pet Costume Contest, Childrens Area, Street Art, Lots of Vendors and of course…..Adoptable dogs and Cats!

BLESS THE PETS

If you feel like your dog needs a little divine intervention before you take him to a public park, on Tuesday, October 4 Christ Church Cathedral will celebrate St. Francis with the Blessing the Animals at 6:30pm in their Cathedral Garden. St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church will host a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday October 8 at 4:30 pm. (Organizers say, “Bring your dogs, cats, hamsters, and other animal companions for their blessing in celebration of St. Francis and his love for all creation. We’ll gather in the Garden for a short service, then offer an individual blessing for any animals.”)

