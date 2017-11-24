Brighton Rail Trail is Open

The newly completed extension of the Brighton Rail Trail officially opened Saturday, November 11 at the Brighton Rail Trail, at the entrance to the new extension at 1748 Alysheba Way. The new extension is 0.5 miles in length and connects to the Liberty Park Trail. The Brighton Rail Trail is a 3.5 mile paved, shared-use path and is the first rail trail in Fayette County. The trail was constructed within the right-of-way of the CSX rail line, which was abandoned in 1986. Kentucky Utilities owned and donated the right-of-way to LFUCG for the creation of the trail. The trail is a part of the proposed Lexington Big Sandy Rail Trail, planned to stretch from Lexington to Ashland and cover a distance of 104 miles. The newest extension of the Brighton Rail Trail is the third section to be completed. A pedestrian bridge that will extend over Man O’ War Blvd and connect the new extension to previous trail segments is anticipated to begin construction in the summer of 2018.

This article also appears on page 4 of the December 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

