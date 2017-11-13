Where to Eat on Thanksgiving in Hamburg, Lexington, KY 2017

Not wanting to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some places in Hamburg that are open on turkey day.

Most Applebee’s are open on Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel is open 6 am – 10 pm and is serving a special Thanksgiving menu.

Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Most TGI Friday’s are open on Thanksgiving.

Order ahead options for Thanksgiving menu catering:

Cracker Barrel offers a few options for pickup. Heat n’ serve holiday meals are available for pickup November 21-23. A hot and ready to serve option is also available November 18-26. Fresh baked pies are also available until December 24. 24-hour notice is recommended for orders.

Ramsey’s offers Heat ‘n Eat Thanksgiving dinners including sliced turkey with gravy, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and four veggies.

Not seeing your favorite spot in Hamburg? Here are some restaurants that we confirmed are not open Hamburg. Cosi, Johnny Carino’s, Logan’s Roadhouse, Malone’s, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, Rafferty’s, Red Lobster, Shakespeare & Co., Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, Tekka Japanese Grill & Sushi, and Wild Eggs.