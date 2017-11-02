Forcht Bank’s Vision for the Future of Branch Banking

Forcht Bank celebrated the remodeling of their Hamburg banking center on Sir Barton with a grand reveal and ribbon cutting in October. Forcht Bank president Tucker Ballinger welcomed guests to their “vision for the future of branch banking.” Cutting the ribbon in photo, front row, left to right, Lexington Market President Houston Hall, CFO Justin Badeau, Chairman Terry Forcht, President Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Group President Debbie Reynolds, and Chief Credit Officer Fran Fuson. Back row, CMO Eddie Woodruff, and Director Jim Bentley.

This article also appears on page 4 of the November 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For More Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.