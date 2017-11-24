Frederick Douglass High School YCA’s Fire and Emergency Services Field Day



The Youth Citizens Academy is a joint, pilot project between the council office of Angela Evans, 6th District Council member, and Frederick Douglass High School to provide students with a hands-on look at the functions of city government.

They YCA’s first event was a two-day Fire and Emergency Services Field Day on the Frederick Douglass High School campus. This inaugural event was hosted by the Lexington Fire Department and taught students about a variety of emergency response services that the department provides for the citizens of Fayette County. More than 300+ freshman from Frederick Douglass High School participated.

During the field day, students were able to use a fire engine’s water hose, participate in fire extinguisher training and take part in bleeding control training and certification.

The Fire and Emergency Services Field Day is meant to be the first of several Youth Citizens Academy events for high school students to learn first-hand about city government and its many functions. Look for additional YCA events to be announced in the coming months.

