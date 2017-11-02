Hamburg Journal November 2017

Click here to page through the digital edition of the November issue of the Hamburg Journal. The November 2017 issue of the Hamburg Journal tells all the must knows to get the most out of November in Lexington.

Our November cover story Holiday Happenings takes a look at every thing from shopping to ballet to Pancakes with Santa.

Chef Tom teaches us How to Butterfly a Turkey this Thanksgiving.

Unbridled Spirit tells us about the most successful entrepreneurs from Kentucky.

No Christmas season would be complete with out the Nutcracker Ballet.

Many use oil to cook on Thanksgiving, Here is how to recycle it in Lexington.

Jake Damron is Teeing Off in Vegas in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

There is so much to do in Lexington in November check out the GO somewhere calendar to see what you can go and enjoy.

Veterans Day is November 11 click here to find out way your neighbors are saying thanks to the Armed Forces.

Forcht Bank cut the ribbon on the future of branch banking.

Find out how to dispose of leaves in Lexington

Check out which houses are selling in 40505 & 40509

Inside this issue, we spotlight business, health, home & garden, pet, kid and senior calendars that will help you plan your month.

These articles also appear in the November 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

