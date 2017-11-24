Lexington KY Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan

The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has released a draft of the 2017 Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan and is encouraging the public to review it and offer feedback. The plan outlines policies, actions and projects that are intended to improve walking and biking in Fayette and Jessamine counties.

“The plan envisions a network of high quality walkways and bikeways that connects regional communities, people and places,” said Scott Thompson, the MPO’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator. ”The goal is for people of all ages and abilities to have access to comfortable and convenient walking and biking routes resulting in true mobility choices, improved economic opportunity, and healthier lifestyles. It will also promote a culture of safety and respect for people traveling by foot or bike, whether for transportation or recreation.”

In addition to outlining where bicycle and pedestrian improvements are needed in both the short and long term, the draft plan describes six key goals – connectivity, economic growth, equity, health, safety and mobility – with corresponding strategies to make that vision a reality.

The public is encouraged to review the recommendations and provide feedback to ensure the plan reflects the needs of residents and visitors in Fayette and Jessamine Counties.

Comments can be submitted by going to connectlex.org. There, the public can:

Read the Executive Summary for highlights of the plan.

Check out the online, interactive map for a details on project priorities in both Fayette and Jessamine Counties. Citizens are encouraged to “like” the projects they are the most excited about.

Public comments will be accepted until Dec. 8 for this round of the review process. The final plan is anticipated to be complete by January 2018.

