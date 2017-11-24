What to do in Lexington KY in December 2017

Friday December 1

Holly Day Market hosted by the Junior League of Lexington is December 1-3 at the Lexington Convention Center. The Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the country to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one place. Friday and Saturday the market is open 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday is open 11 am to 5 pm.

Saturday December 2

Lexington Ballet presents the Nutcracker on the EKU Center stage. Join Clara on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Saturday, December 2 at 4 pm take a break from the hustle and bustle to stop by Talon Winery for a tasting of wine and original music by the Lexington duo JoAnna James.

Kentucky Basketball takes on Harvard December 2 at 3:30 pm at Rupp Arena.

The OLLI /Uky Chorus of 140 senior singers will present their annual Holiday Concert December 2 at Lexington Christian Academy at 3:00 PM. The Chorus is directed by John Stegner.

Join Sullivan University on Saturday December 2nd at 9:30 am for their Open House. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about financial aid eligibility and experience campus tours.

Girls on the Run Central Kentucky 5K is December 2 at Keeneland at 9 am.

Lemons Mill Elementary day at Barnes and Noble is December 2 at 9 am. Come hear teachers and staff read stories, see art in the cafe from LME students, and more! ALL K-12 Teachers also receive a discount on this day. A portion of what is sold in-store on December 2 and 3rd, and online for the following week, comes back to LME to support the school!

Shop 360 & Santa Experience at Hamburg Pavilion is December 2 from 10am to 9pm and December 3 from 12pm to 6pm. Santa is back in Hamburg, and ready to make a list and check it twice with your little ones! While they visit, shop for unique gift items in Shop 360, a gathering of local vendors selling their goods.

Sunday December 3

Wilson Nurseries is teaching people how to make festive holiday wreaths on December 3 at 2:30 pm. (2700 Palumbo Dr.)

Find out which bowl UK Football is headed to on December 3 on ESPN’s selection show. The show starts at noon.

St. Nicholas is taking time out of his busy schedule to join Wilson’s Nursery (2700 Palumbo Dr.) from noon to 3 pm on Sunday, Dec. 3. Load up the kids and stop in to let them share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus.

The Central Kentucky Concert Band is performing at Haggin Auditorium at Transylvania University on December 3 at 3 pm. Hear them celebrate the masters of Russian musical literature including Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Kabalevsky, Shostakovich, and more.

The Kentucky 5K is taking place December 3 at The Kentucky Horse Park.

Join Santa and his favorite Junior League elves on Sunday December 3 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Holly Day Market (430 W Vine St.) to create crafts, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and have your photo taken.

Monday December 4

Janet Jackson is coming to Lexington on her State of the World Tour Monday, December 4, at 8 pm in Rupp Arena.

Tuesday December 5

Lexington’s Christmas Parade starts at 7:00 p.m. on December 5

A Christmas Carol will come alive at the EKU Center of the Arts. Join Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim discover the true meaning of Christmas December 5 at 7:30

Wednesday December 6

98.1 The Bull, WBUL and Hardees present Acoustic Jam 2017, a special evening for the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Performing live at the Lexington Opera House, December 6 at 7 pm, are 12 country acts including: Lee Brice, Gary Allan, Big & Rich, and more.

Come see Big Blue Santa at the Fayette Mall on December 6 from 6 pm-9pm. Come and have your picture taken on this special evening with Santa in his Kentucky Blue suit along with the Kentucky Wildcat mascots.

Wintersong is an event to celebrate Advent. Wintersong is a chance to gather friends and family around food, music, and art. Winter song is December 6 at Manchester Music Hall at 7 pm.

Thursday December 7

On December 7 enjoy an evening in the Living Arts & Science Center planetarium as you journey to distant planets, explore galaxies and discover nebula, white dwarfs, and sky lore. The experience starts at 6 pm.(362 N Martin Luther King Blvd)

Saturday December 9

Forcht Bank’s Hamburg Banking Center on Sir Barton invites you to enjoy Pancakes with Santa on Saturday December 9 — free breakfast will include pancakes, donuts, fruit, and juice with Nate’s Coffee for adults. Enjoy reindeer games and crafts. Donations accepted to Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).

The Nutcracker will be at the Lexington Opera House from December 9 to 17. Celebrate holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit with the classical ballet, The Nutcracker. It’s not the holidays without the famous story, score and cast of characters!

The Reindeer Ramble is a wonderful way to participate in a 5K run/walk while supporting scholarships for kids attending the YMCA summer camps. It takes place December 9 at Keeneland at 9am.

Family University provides learning opportunities to engage and empower parents, promote families as schools’ allies in fostering students’ success. December 9 at 1:30 pm at Frederick Douglass High School FamU will be focusing on college prep, financial aid and more.

Sunday December 10

Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits, Gary Puckett and The Grass Roots will be at the EKU Center for the Arts December 10 at 7:30. Spend the holiday with three legendary bands, performing your Christmas favorites.

Wednesday December 13

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is coming to the EKU Center for the Arts December 13 at 7:30 pm. Come Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Saturday December 16

Kentucky Wildcats Men’s Basketball takes on Virginia Tech at Rupp Arena on December 16 at 2 pm.

Lexington Philharmonic is returning to perform at the Cathedral of Christ the King on December 16 at 8pm.

Hamburg will be home to a Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sir Barton, 7 pm.

Tuesday December 19

LCA’s annual alumni Christmas Mingle is December 19 at the Hartland Swim and Racquet Club at 7 pm. This evening is to give LCA alumni a chance to catch up and have some fun.

Wednesday December 20

Winter break starts December 20 for Fayette County Public Schools. Classes resume January 3. The Living Arts & Science Center is offering Day classes over winter break for ages 3 to 18. The first class starts December 20.

Paul Miller Ford invites you and your family to celebrate the spirit of the season by enjoying a special Story Time and Cookies with Santa on Wednesday, December 20, from 4PM – 7PM at the Ford showroom on East New Circle Road. Make sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to children of Lexington in exchange for a picture with Santa! Toy donations will be accepted up to the date of the event.

Thursday December 21

The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe Ballet is coming to the Singletary Center for the Arts on December 21. The ballet is great for all ages and runs about 90 minutes with a brief intermission.

Monday December 25

Merry Christmas.

Thursday December 28

Greg Morton will be at Comedy Off Broadway starting December 28. Greg Morton had only two choices in schoolyard conflicts. Learn the ways of the force, or use his wit to diffuse situations. That wit would soon lead to his stand-up comedy career.

Friday December 29

U of L travels to Rupp Arena this year to play the University of Kentucky Wildcats on December 29 at 1 pm.

Sunday December 31

Kentucky Wildcats play Georgia at Rupp on December 31. Tip off is at 6 pm.

Resolution Run 5 Miler and 1 Mile Fun Run is December 31 at 2 pm. Let’s get the New Year’s celebrations started off with a 5 Mile run and a New Year’s toast afterwards! The run is at the UK Coldstream campus (1801 Newtown Pike).

