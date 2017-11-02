Lexington, KY Home and Garden Events

Trim the Tree!

Nieman Christmas Tree Farm grows Fraser Firs, judged the nation’s best Christmas tree by

the National Christmas Tree Association. Nieman Tree Farm is a quick drive for residents of 40509 (2.5 miles out Todds Road, turn right on Sulphur Lane) 859.263-4535

Charge it!

Synergy Home recently moved into the building at 801 Winchester Road and now provides a free solar-powered car charging station. It is the first solar-powered charging station in the area. Solar panels affixed to the southern exposure of the building off set the buildings power and power the car chargers.

EVENTS

THU NOV 2

Do you know your lilies? Do you want to? Fayette County Extension office says, “We see many more daylilies planted than true lilies, which are grown from bulbs, but there is no denying their beauty and, often, wonderful fragrance. The most common include the Asiatic and oriental types but there are many great hybrids and species to consider. Indulge yourself in this informative crash course about lilies. Take home an assortment of bulbs to plant for a spectacular display next summer. Thursday Nov 7 at 6:30 pm.

TUE NOV 7

“Stump the Horticulture Agent,” session at the Fayette County Extension office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. Registration: 859.257.1383.

SAT NOV 11

Kentucky River Watershed Protection Conference

Join watershed scientists, resource management agencies, watershed organizations and local community volunteers involved in watershed restoration in a day long skills building, informative and connecting conference about the streams, rivers, lakes, wetlands and groundwater systems of the Kentucky River Basin.

Green Living Lab: Upcycled Pallet Tree

Work with the Lexington Habitat Restore, using tools to turn an old pallet into a decorative holiday tree and experiment with stains and paint to customize your creation. These handmade pieces make great gifts or a perfect addition to your holiday decor! This Green Living Lab will take place at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

THU NOV 16

“My Favorite Garden Tools” workshop. Over the years all serious gardeners find tools and accessories that they consider indispensable. This session at the Fayette County Extension office will highlight various implements that work very well in the landscape and vegetable garden. “All shovels and hoes are not created equal.” Many examples will be raffled as door prizes.

SAT NOV 18

Stay on trend this Thanksgiving with a unique centerpiece crafted from natural materials and living succulents. This holiday, opt for a centerpiece that’s a little out-of-the-ordinary and guaranteed to garner compliments from family and friends. Make it for yourself or as a hostess gift. Wilson Nurseries (Frankfort location). Fees include plants, natural greenery, and expert instruction.

TUE DEC 5

“Holiday Greens” at the Fayette County Extension office. You can create beautiful holiday wreaths, garlands, swags and centerpieces using materials from your own yard. Jamie Dockery will demonstrate several items. Tips and tricks will be shared along the way. Demonstrations will be raffled as door prizes.

