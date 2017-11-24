The Realtor-Community Housing Foundation (RCHF) donates $46,800 to Lexington Habitat for Humanity. The funds are to be used for Habitat’s Home Repair Program for projects that are currently not under contract due to no funds. Habitat for Humanity aligns with the Realtor-Community Housing Foundation’s goal to empower families and strengthen neighborhoods by assisting homeowners in need to be able to stay in their homes. Already in 2017 RCHF donated $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity and REACH. In 2016, RCHF donated a total of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity and REACH.

This article also appears on page 6 of the December 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

