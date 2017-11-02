Where to Recycle Your Cooking Oil in Lexington, KY

Recycle your cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss

Are you frying your Thanksgiving turkey this year? Recycle your used cooking oil for free at the Gobble Grease Toss.

The Gobble Grease Toss will be held Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redwood Cooperative School. The school is located at 166 Crestwood Dr. Cooking oil will be recycled.

“Redwood Cooperative School is very excited to host the annual Gobble Grease Toss and to provide a way for our community to recycle another common household item,” said Sarah Cummins, a school parent. “We embrace this opportunity to be environmental stewards and support renewable energy science.”

Never pour oil or grease down sink drains. It can solidify and clog pipes in your home. Oil and grease can even clog the city sewer lines, leading to sanitary sewer overflows – the discharge of untreated sewage into streets, yards and creeks.

Cooking oil also can be disposed by hardening it in the refrigerator and placing it in your green trash cart.

The Gobble Grease Toss is free for all Fayette County residents (no businesses, please). Citizens should bring the oil in a disposable container with a lid.

For more information on the Gobble Grease Toss, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 425-2255 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen.

This article also appears on page 11 of the November 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For More Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.