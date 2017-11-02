Where to See the Nutcracker in Kentucky

No Christmas season would be complete without the Nutcracker, and this year, Lexington Ballet will perform the classic nearby at the EKU Center for the Arts in December.

But first, a very special Sneak Peek is part of My Favorite Things Christmas Open House the weekend of November 3, 4, and 5, in Hamburg on Old Rosebud Road. Guests will have a chance to shop this year’s Nutcracker-themed holiday wonderland, and mix and mingle with a few of the famous characters from the Lexington Ballet.

Hamburg retailer Tom Ulshafer, at My Favorite Things, says

The December performances will be Lexington Ballet’s 42nd production of Tchaikovsky’s e nchanting masterpiece, The Nutcracker. A young girl, Marie receives an enchanted Nutcracker from The mysterious, magical Herr Drosselmeyer. There is a fierce battle between toy soldiers and scary rats.. Marie and her Nutcracker Prince take a journey to the Land of Sweets; there they encounter performers from exotic cultures, dancing flowers and The Snow Queen. The production features professional dancers from The Lexington Ballet Company and most of the students from The School of Lexington Ballet. Artistic direction by Luis Dominguez.

Saturday, December 2, performances at 2:00 and 7:30, EKU Center for the Arts;

Saturday, December 16

performed in a dinner theater setting

Nutcracker Tea at 2:00 pm

Nutcracker Dinner at 7:30 pm

For tickets:go to lexingtonballet.org

