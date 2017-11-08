Synergy Home Opens New Office in Lexington, KY

Synergy Home made the Delaware Triangle its new home.

By cutting the ribbon today, November 8 Synergy Home has officially made the corner of Winchester road and Delaware Avenue. Their new office is powered by a large solar panel on the front of the building. This solar panel provides enough energy that they have a public car charger. This is the first solar powered car charger in the area. Around 1 pm Synergy Home president Jamie Clark dawned the giant gold scissors with his daughter and cut the blue ribbon. The move came during their busy season however everyone at Synergy Home made it a priority. “Winchester road is open for business and I want my business to be a part of that.” Jamie said in reference to the decision to move. Jamie was joined by Lexington mayor, Jim Gray. Jamie Clark also showed off the solar power air conditioner, Smart Frog Air Conditioner by Perfectly Green, which he has already installed in two Lexington locations. The Synergy Home office is a step into the future of electricity production in the workplace.

