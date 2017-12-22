Forcht Bank Collects Over 41,000 Food Items for Kentucky Food Banks

Forcht Bank Helps “Stick a Forcht in Hunger”

Forcht Bank’s recent “Stick a Forcht in Hunger” food drive collected, with the help of their customers, 41,421 non-perishable food items for local food banks. During the six week food drive, which began on November 6th and ended December 20th, Forcht Bank collected almost 4 times as many food items as compared to 2016.





Forcht Bank collected non-perishable food items at all of its 26 Banking Centers throughout 12 community markets in Kentucky. All of the collected items were donated to local food pantries in the community. In addition to the items collected, Forcht Bank is donating $10 for every checking account opened during the same tie frame for a grand total of $4,330 to purchase additional items and necessities Kentucky families in need require.



“Our employees and customers truly went above and beyond this year,” said Forcht Bank President Tucker Ballinger. “We collected nearly four times the donations as last year. We’re really proud of our communities that join together to help out those less fortunate around the holiday season.”

Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1 billion in assets and 26 banking centers in 12 counties – Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Green. www.forchtbank.com

For more Lexington, KY, Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.