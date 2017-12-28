How to Handle the Cold Emergency in Lexington, KY 40509

On Thursday, December 28, 2017, as extreme cold temperatures in Lexington continue to hit dangerous levels, the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Weather Plan has been activated and will start immediately and remain in effect through January 2, 2018.

The plan, which goes into effect any time the temperature falls below 32 degrees, includes shelter services and free transportation to shelters for those that are homeless. In the event that you see someone who needs a ride and want to report it, call or text the Catholic Action Center’s Compassionate Caravan at (859) 913-0038 from 5 – 11 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday and please, remember to bring your pets inside.

According to the Catholic Action Center, if you wish to help those most affected by the cold, you can donate coats, hats, gloves, socks and canned soup to their building located on Industry Road and volunteer to help with the Compassionate Caravan.

For a list of available shelters and transportation services, visit uwbg211.org.