Home & Garden January 2018 Lexington, KY 40509

Keep America Beautiful’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program, now in its 15th year, is the nation’s largest program aimed at reducing cigarette litter. Since its inception, the program has been implemented in more than 1,700 U.S. communities, including Lexington.

While cigarette smoking in America has decreased 28% in the past decade, cigarette butts remain the most littered item in the U.S. and across the globe.

By providing the public with information and funding for ash receptacles and the distribution of pocket or portable ashtrays, Keep America Beautiful has made strides in educating the public and ensuring a cleaner tomorrow.

Recycle and Removal

Residents with city waste collection can dispose of their Christmas tree by placing it on the curb the evening before their regular collection day. All decorations, ornaments and lights must be removed. Natural trees will be taken to the city’s

composting facility where they will be converted into mulch. Artificial trees will be sent to the landfill or can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Tree collection will start Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will run through January 26. Natural wreaths, garland and gourds may be placed in the gray yard waste cart.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights, computers, televisions and small apliances at the City’s Electronic Recycling Center located at 1306 Versailles Road. Learn more at www.LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen. These items should never be placed in the blue recycling cart, as they can damage sorting equipment.

There is no trash collection on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday January 15) the makeup day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Wednesday January 17

Make up trash collection times may vary from normal so to ensure collection set trash out after 4 pm the Tuesday before your pick up make up date.

There’s (s)no(w) Way Around It

Prioritization of roads for snow and ice removal is based on traffic volume with consideration for access to public transportation, emergency services, and schools.

Streets and Roads will pretreat roads and strategically position plows when a snow or ice event is anticipated. When plows mobilize, ranked streets will be cleared within 24-hours of the end of the snow event. In ongoing snow events or when snow is drifting, plows may need to revisit higher ranked streets to keep them clear. This may mean a delay in plowing lower ranked roads. Only ranked roads will be plowed in a typical snow event. Additional roads may be added for snow events of 5” or greater. These additional roads will be prioritized with the goal of maximizing access to school, work and services for the greatest number of citizens.

Workers can plow more quickly when there are fewer obstacles to navigate. Help us serve you faster by keeping the ranked roads clear of cars.

Vehicles stalled or disabled on the normally traveled portion of any public roadway may be removed to facilitate snow removal and traffic flow. Additionally, vehicles parked along snow emergency routes may be removed if the Mayor declares a snow emergency. Car owners can retrieve their cars by calling the Police reports desk at 258-3563.

2018 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference

The 2018 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference will have something of interest for all fruit and vegetable producers. The event runs from 8 am Jan 8, until 5 pm, Jan 9, at Lexington’s Embassy Suites Hotel.

Participants may enjoy Kentucky Proud products at the exhibitor/grower and conference luncheons, and they will be able to visit with exhibitors at the trade show.

The conference is a joint meeting of the Kentucky State Horticulture Society, the Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association, the Organic Association of Kentucky and the Kentucky Wineries Association.

