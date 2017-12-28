What to do in January 2018 Lexington, KY 40509

GO SOMEWHERE – The Hamburg Journal Calendar of Events

Monday Jan 1 – New year’s day

Central Kentucky Audubon Society is hosting The First Lexington Cemetery Bird Walk of 2018 at 9 am at 833 W Main St.

Wednesday Jan 3

Docent Tour at 21c at 5:30

Basic Hand Knitting Wool Scarf hosted by Level Up Lexington, 6 pm at Seventh and Lime.

UK men’s basketball at LSU, 8:30pm on SEC Network

Fayette County Schools resume on Wednesday January 3, 2018

Thursday Jan 4

Lexington Public Library hosts Story Time at the Play Area at Fayette Mall at 9:30 am.

Exploring the Arctic and Antarctica at Living Arts and Science Center at 6 pm.

2018 Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull will be at Alltech Arena from Jan 4 to 6.

Saturday Jan 6

The Kentucky Gun Show will be at the Lexington Convention Center from 9 am to 5 pm.

Sunday Jan 7

UK women’s basketball vs. Georgia 2 pm at Memorial Coliseum

Diamond Rings & Pretty Things Wedding Show 11 am at Lexington Convention Center

“Bridal Bliss Winter Classic” 11 am – 4 pm at Hilton 369 W. Vine St.More than 100 of Lexington’s top wedding professionals to help you plan your perfect day!

Tuesday Jan 9

UK men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies 7 pm at Rupp

Wednesday Jan 10

“Ditch the Diet; Find Food Peace” hosted by Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr. 6:30-8 pm class to explore the 10 Principles of Intuitive Eating

Thursday Jan 11

UK women’s basketball vs. Florida (away) at 7 pm

Saturday Jan 13

Harlem Globetrotters bring their high flying basketball acrobatics to Rupp Arena at 7 pm.

Celebrating the Seasons — Winter Wonderland 10 am-1 pm at The Arboretum. Enjoy hands-on, winter-themed activities, make some crafts and play with snow! Activities will be indoors and outdoors, so dress for the weather.

A Taste of 21c With Jonathan Searle will be at Shaker Village at 6:30 pm.

Monday Jan 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and University of Kentucky will co-sponsor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commemoration on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Lexington Center Heritage Hall. This celebration and annual day of events is one where so many participate and support. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Planning Committee highly encourage the community to participate in these scheduled events, and to become involved in activities that commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March departs from downtown Lexington Center Heritage Hall on West Main Street at 10 am. Line up for the Freedom March begins at 9 am in the corridor of Heritage Hall and continues until 10 am.

No school for Fayette County schools.

No School Day Classes at Living Arts and Science Center from 7:45 am to 5 pm.

Tuesday Jan 16

2018 Horsey Hundred Launch Party is at Ethereal Brewing at 6 pm.

Head over to Casual Pint to explore the balancing act of Alexander Calder and creating our own mobiles.

Wednesday Jan 17

Saving Abel at Manchester Music Hall – 899 Manchester St. 7 pm-midnight.

Hand Lettering Basics will be at Level Up Lexington at 6 pm.

Run the Bluegrass is having their annual bash to reveal the year’s Finisher Medal(s) at Hamburg Farms at 6 pm.

Friday Jan 19

Alan Jackson: Honky Tonk Highway Tour at Rupp at 7:30 pm.

What better way to kick off 2018 than at Man O’ War Harley Davidson’s very own Calendar Signing Party. Make sure you stop by and get your calendar after January 5th, and then come to the party on January 19 at 6 pm to meet the girls who made it all possible. This year’s theme is Kentucky Pride! See all the locations we visited for this year’s calendar. There are a few surprises as well as some cool challenges for you this year.

The Living Arts and Science Center is hosting a Gallery Hop of the Creative Camera Club on January 19 at 5 pm. Join photographer John Snell and other members of the Creative Camera Club, in this workshop for people of all interests and skill levels. Camera Club photographers will present their own photographs and participants will learn how to improve the exposure, composition and sharpness of their own photographs, and gain some tips about equipment, local photo locations and more.

Saturday Jan 20

UK men’s basketball vs. Florida Gators 8:15 pm at Rupp.

Black Jacket Symphony performing Led Zepplin IV at Lexington Opera House – 401 W Short St 4 pm.

African American Ball Kick-Off Black Tie Gala hosted by African American Forum at Embassy Suites. 1801 Newtown Pike at 7:30 pm.

The Men of Faith Breakfast resumes on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 9:00 am in Kearns Hall of Liberty Road Faith Fellowship, 2734 Liberty Road. The speaker will be Jerry Tipton, the award winning columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Just cause it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you have to be! Riding can be enjoyable even in colder weather – learn how to stay toasty out there with Man O’ War Harley Davidson’s Stay Warm in Winter Donut Social & Workshop at 10:30 am.

Sunday Jan 21

UK women’s basketball vs. SC Gamecocks at Rupp at 12 pm.

Monday Jan 22

Creed Bratton from The Office will be at Cosmic Carlie’s at 8 pm.

Tuesday Jan 23

UK men’s basketball vs. Mississippi St. Bulldogs 9 pm at Rupp.

Wednesday Jan 24

2018 Equine Symposium and Convention Hosted by United States Pony Club will be at 4041 Iron Works Pkwy from January 24 to 28.

Thursday Jan 25

UK women’s basketball vs. Alabama 7 pm at Memorial Coliseum.

Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Louisville Palace January 25 at 7 pm.

Friday Jan 26

Neko Case at Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester St. 8 pm-1 am.

The Nude: Brutal Beauty – Opening Celebration hosted by Lexington Art League 7-11 pm.

Dirty Dancing on Tour comes to the Lexington Opera House on January 26 at 8 pm.

3rd Annual Bundle Up With Bourbon & Blues for Bluegrass Hospice Care 7-11 pm at Keeneland Hosted by Lexington Bourbon Society and Bluegrass Care Navigators Bourbon workshops, live music by Jordan English Band and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Explorium of Lexington hosts the 5th Annual “It’s Your Night at the Museum” at 7 pm. This is a fundraising event for adults to let out their inner child.

Saturday Jan 27

The Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour at Rupp at 7 pm.

Tuesday Jan 30

UK men’s basketball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp at 9 pm.

—

This article also appears on page 18 of the January 2018 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

