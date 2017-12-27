Kids Calendar January 2018 Lexington, KY 40509

Monday Jan 1

Registration for many of the youth sports at the YMCA open on January 1.

Wednesday Jan 3

Fayette County Schools resume on Wednesday January 3, 2018

Thursday Jan 4

Lexington Public Library hosts Story Time at the Play Area at Fayette Mall on January 4 at 9:30 am.

Exploring the Arctic and Antarctica at Living Arts and Science Center on January 4 at 6 pm.

Saturday Jan 6

On Saturday, January 6 Learn about the owls of Central Kentucky and experience them in person on a Owl Night Hike. Members of the Central Kentucky Audubon Society will share their knowledge on a hike through The Arboretum and into the woods. Depart the Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. Bring binoculars and flashlights. Recommended for ages 7+. This program is completely outdoors so make sure to dress in warm layers.

Saturday Jan 13

It’s not too cold to explore nature and have some fun outside at the Arboretum on January 13. Enjoy Hands-on, winter-themed activities, make some crafts and play with snow (make fake snow if there is not any on the ground). Activities will be indoors and Outdoors (weather permitting) so be sure to dress for the weather.

Harlem Globetrotters bring their high flying basketball acrobatics to Rupp Arena at 7pm on Saturday Jan 13.

Adoptees Connect 5pm at Wild Fig Coffee and Books “This is a peer-led Adoptee centric group geared towards bringing adoptees together to offer support from those who know Adoption the best- the Adoptee.

Monday Jan 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

No School Day Classes at Living Arts and Science Center January 15 from 7:45 am to 5 pm

Tuesday Jan 16

American Girl Craft Club at Cut and Paste Craft Studio on January 16 at 5 pm.



Friday January 19

The Living Arts and Science Center is hosting a Gallery Hop of the Creative Camera Club on January 19 at 5 pm. Join photographer John Snell and other members of the Creative Camera Club, in this workshop for people of all interests and skill levels. Camera Club photographers will present their own photographs and participants will learn how to improve the exposure, composition and sharpness of their own photographs, and gain some tips about equipment, local photo locations and more.

Saturday January 27

Every 4th Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm the Living Arts and Science Center host Discovery Saturdays. On January 27 “The Science of Temperature” will be in the Maker’s Space. Kids can build their own iceberg and see the effects of temperatures on materials. “How Things Work: Engineering + Innovation” will be in the Discovery Gallery. From concept to construction, visitors actively participate in STEAM education while learning about energy, motion, force, and other engineering concepts. Design, build, and test your ideas, solving problems and finding creative solutions along the way. The Planetarium will also have several shows.

Paper Marbling with Maggie Rogers is fun for the whole family at the Living Arts and Science Center at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 27. Paper marbling is the art of creating and printing multi-colored swirled or stone-like patterns on paper. You’ll love experimenting and collaborating with lots of colors, patterns, tools and more to create lots of one-of-a-kind art papers to take home.

Science Extravaganza with Maggie Rogers is Fun for the Whole Family at the Living Arts and Science Center at 1pm on Saturday, January 27. LASC will provide the goggles and lab coats, you provide the curiosity. There you’ll explore blowing out candles with sound, work with changing solid matter to liquids, and learn about the unusual principles of “non-Newtonian” fluids. This is fun for all ages.

Thursday February 1

Join the Living Arts and Science Center for a festive evening of traditional Chinese performance and participation during this special cultural discovery night program. Performing and visual artists from the University of Kentucky Confucius institute will be taking us on a journey through a variety of Chinese art forms. We’ll be exploring the beauty of tai chi and the liveliness of material arts as well as creating Chinese Lanterns and fluid calligraphy. Watch, learn and participate in this special evening of Chinese art and culture.

Lexington Parks and Recreation youth baseball and t-ball registration opens February 1 and closes March 31. Practice are scheduled by the coach starting in April and go through May. League games are weekday evenings and Saturdays from May through July.

Lexington Parks and Recreation youth girls fastpitch softball. Registration opens February 1 and closes March 31. Practice are scheduled by the coach starting in April and go through May. Games go from May/June through July. Nine-game season and a postseason single elimination tournament.

