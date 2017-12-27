Lexington, KY 40509 Health Calendar January 2018

Flu

It’s officially flu season in Lexington: the Lexington Health Department has reported the first lab-reported cases of the flu. The Health Department offers flu shots 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary. Last year, Lexington had 503 confirmed cases of the flu and seven flu-related deaths.

Bundle Up with Bourbon and Blues

3rd Annual Bundle Up With Bourbon & Blues for Bluegrass Hospice Care 7-11pm at Keeneland.

Hosted by Lexington Bourbon Society and Bluegrass Care Navigators Bourbon workshops, live music by Jordan English Band and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Nutrition

On Wednesday, January 10, Good Foods Co-op on 455 Southland Drive hosts “Ditch the Diet; Find Food Piece.” This class will explore the 10 Principles of Intuitive Eating which include ditching the diet mentality, discovering satisfaction, and making peace with food. Participants will spend an hour unpacking what it means to move away from yo-yo dieting and weight cycling

toward a better way of eating with self-compassion and care. The class is broken into three parts and will continue on January

31 and March 7. Different principles will be discussed in each session, so participation in one, two, or all three is welcome.



On January 30 at 6pm, Body Structure Medical Fitness Facility is holding a Nutrition 101 Seminar to help you lay the foundation for a healthier lifestyle. You will learn about the science of metabolism and proven methods of weight loss from Emily McGillivray, RDN, LD, CN.

Yoga

Friday, January 5 through Sunday, January 7, the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill hosts a weekend-long yoga retreat. There will be yoga lessons for all levels, including practices that focus on strengthening the connection of body, mind, and spirit; tuning into the energy of the New Year; and four yoga practices to leave you feeling satisfied and satiated. Space is limited (and this retreat always fills up) so get yourself registered if you’re feeling the nudge.

—

This article also appears on page 16 of the January 2018 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For more Hamburg area, Lexington, KY news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.