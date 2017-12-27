Lexington, KY 40509 Senior News and Events January 2018

News

Technology Help for Lexington Seniors

If senior citizens have questions regarding tablets, laptops or smartphones, volunteers with the American Association of Retired Persons will be at the Lexington Senior Center on the third and fourth Mondays of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to work with seniors on a one-on-one basis.

To make an appointment or for more information, contact Amanda Patrick at 278.6072 to set up an appointment. When you call, be ready to specify what device you need assistance with so that volunteers can set guests up with the right volunteer.

Volunteer Opportunity

The Commodities Supplemental Program needs volunteers to help once a month with the delivery. To help you must be able to drive and have your own transportation. You can deliver as few as one or as many as you want. The Commodities Supplemental Program provides a monthly food box to low income seniors. The Lexington Senior Center is one of the only locations that offers delivery of the food box. There are currently 168 seniors receiving a food boxes and 96 of those are delivered each month. If you think you may be interested in joining our delivery team or if you want more information, please contact Jennifer Garland at 859-278-6072

Carolyn’s Corner Book Club

The Book Club will not meet in January. The February readings will be The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins discussed on February 1 and Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie discussed on February 15.

Events

Thursday Jan 4

Punch-A-Bunch is a Cardio Kickboxing inspired workout designed to keep you in “fighting” shape. Don’t be intimidated by the name Punch-A-Bunch is non contact. This class will be on Thursdays at 8:30 pm starting January 4.

Monday Jan 8

The Memory Cafe is a monthly social group providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged with others traveling the same journey. This month the Memory Cafe will meet on January 8 at 2 pm. The Memory Cafe is designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers; please no professionals.

Thursday Jan 11

Lexington Senior Center is offering a 6-week class to learn conversational Spanish. The class is for beginners and no registration is required. Classes will be held on Thursdays at 1pm and will begin on January 11.

Monday Jan 22

The Alzheimer’s Association Early Stage Social Engagement Group is designed to provide education, emotional, and social support for people in the Early Stage of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia through regularly scheduled outings, meetings, and activities. This group helps participants connect with other people with dementia and tries to help them maintain their personal and emotional health. The program will be at the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Drive (basement conference room), Lexington, KY 40509, on Monday, January 22nd, 2018, from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Wednesday Jan 24

January 24 & 25 from 9am-4pm, Miracle Ear will be at the Lexington Senior Center offering free hearing screens. 30 minute appointments can be scheduled in advance starting on January 2.

Monday Jan 29

KORT Physical Therapists host a “before, during and after hip-knee replacement” seminar at the Lexington Senior Center on January 29 at 10am.

The Lexington Senior Center’s Fitness Center is a great place to start 2018 right. Fitness center is open Monday through Friday. Proper athletic footwear is important to a safe fitness area so closed toe and heel shoes must be worn.

—

This article also appears on page 14 of the January 2018 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For more Hamburg area, Lexington, KY news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.