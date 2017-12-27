Lexington, KY Resident Judges Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Lexington resident, Mary A. Miller, is among one of seven group judges at the 142nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Monday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Miller will officiate over the Non-Sporting Group during the evening competition held at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. The two-day, all-breed dog show, a highlight of Westminster Week, will feature daytime judging at Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan.

Miller has been involved with the sport of dogs since the early 1970s showing both in conformation and junior showmanship with her Dalmatians. When her first Dalmatian, a $75 non-show dog, won best of breed and a group first at their first AKC match show, she was hooked. Through the years, many people helped her improve her handling skills and acquire knowledge of different breeds. After college at Western Kentucky University, she started a small Dalmatian breeding operation. Miller is the author of Junior Showmanship – From Hand to Lead, the 1995 juvenile/children book award winner from the Dog Writer’s Association of America.

Miller is a life member of the Lexington Kennel Club and longtime member of the Dalmatian Club of America, as a board member, show chairman and junior showmanship chairman. She obtained her license to judge junior showmanship in 1978 and continued through the years acquiring the Non-Sporting group and several hound breeds. This is her second judging assignment at Westminster.

All daytime preliminary breed and junior showmanship judging, agility and obedience competitions will be held at Piers 92 and 94 on the West Side of Manhattan. The group, Best in Show and junior showmanship finals judging will be held at Madison Square Garden in the evening.

—

This article also appears on page 5 of the January 2018 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal.

For more Hamburg area, Lexington, KY news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.