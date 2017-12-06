Lexington Parking Authority announces 2017 “Food for Fines” Holiday Program

The Lexington Parking Authority will run the “Food for Fines” canned food drive for a fourth straight year.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible. The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

“During the previous three years we have collected 24,500 cans of food, which is the equivalent of 12 tons or 16,000 meals,” said Parking Authority Executive Director Gary Means.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz. large and protein items such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested.

Said Chairman James Frazier, “We love that Lexington embraces the Food for Fines program. Giving back is a core value in our community and LEXPARK provides a small incentive that leads to a big impact on those in need.”

*Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.*