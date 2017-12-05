Santa to Visit St. Joe East in 40509

The Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East is getting into the holiday spirit by inviting Lexington families to meet Santa Claus at its annual Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The event will include a visit from Santa Claus and some of his elves from the North Pole. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras for photographs of their children with Santa. There will be holiday-themed arts and crafts for participants and holiday tunes throughout the event. Free refreshments, including hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

