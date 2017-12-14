Where to eat and drink Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2017 in Hamburg, KY

What if you get hungry on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2017 in Lexington? Are any bars, breweries, pubs or restaurants open on December 24 and December 25?

Applebee’s in Lexington will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Asuka Japanese Grill and Sushi at 2300 Sir Barton Way will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bonefish Grill in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Chatham’s has closed since our last Christmas guide.

Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Golden Wok will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hananoki has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

Hunan on Southland Drive, a popular mainstay for Christmas Eve fans of A Christmas Story, has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

iChing Asian Cafe at 2312 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

Local’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Malone’s will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day..

Sage Rabbit will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Saul Good (all Lexington locations) will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Shanghai Bistro on War Admiral will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Smashing Tomato most locations in Lexington will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Most Starbucks will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sutton’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ted’s Montana Grill now has two Lexington locations, one in Hamburg, and one in the Summit. Both locations will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Most Waffle House locations will be open both Christmas eve and Christmas day.

What BARS and Breweries are open Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2017 in Lexington?

Glad you asked. Below is a small sampling.

The Beer Trappe on Euclid will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Buddha Lounge will be closed on Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.

Cocktails will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Country Boy Brewing at 436 Chair Avenue will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ethereal Brewing in the Distillery District will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lynagh’s at 384 Woodland Avenue will be closed Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar at 117 S. Upper will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Mirror Twin Brewing at 725 National Avenue will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Pivot Brewing Company on Delaware Avenue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Tin Roof on Limestone will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

