What’s Happening New Year’s Eve in Lexington, KY 40509

If you’re looking to ring in the new year in style, you’ll have a variety of options for entertainment, great dining and a fun place to grab a drink in Hamburg area, Lexington, Kentucky. Say goodbye to 2017 and hello, 2018 with the best the city has to offer.

Call to inquire about reservations and further information.

A sampling of 40509 New Year’s Eve events include

Cocktails Bar and Grill on Todd’s Road will feature live music from Whiskey Business and include a Champagne toast.

Doubletree Guest Suites on Richmond Road includes accommodations for two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Celebration, a bottle of champagne or sparkling apple cider in suite and a breakfast buffet for two admissisNew Year’s Day. Dinner is from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The party includes an open bar from 8:00pm – midnight, cash bar from 12 am – 2 am, selections of food, party favors, DJ Tony the Tiger, dancing, and a balloon drop at midnight!

Malone’s in Hamburg will feature a 32 oz Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye special, perfect for a New Year’s celebration. A $99 Special Malone’s menu available after 4 pm.

O’Neills on Richmond Road. is hosting its 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. Tickets for admission includes live music provided by Lexington’s own Hi-5. It also includes a full bar, buffet and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Citywide celebrations include

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve 2017? Special menus? Prix fixe? Parties and Celebrations? Live music? There’s something for everyone.

Azur Restaurant AZUR Restaurant & Patio will offer a prix fixe four-course menu with dinner being served at three different times; 5 pm (Early Bird session), 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Call for reservations.

Blue Heron on Jefferson will have a prix fixe three-course menu that includes short rib and pork belly brochette. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and patrons arriving at 9 pm are invited to stay until midnight.

Brasabana will have .will have special sitdowns at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm with live music by Ranado y Santiago starting at 9:30 pm. If you come in for the 9:30 pm dinner, you’re invited to stay until midnight for a special toast.

Corto Lima on 101 W Short Blvd. will host a Jonathan’s Champagne Dinner with a four-course menu with choices and bottomless bubbly. Reservations are $100 per person and required.

Distilled at Gratz Park is offering prix fixe three-course menu that includes Porcini Dry-Rubbed Filet, Berkshire Pork Chop and a Funfetti Chiffon Cake as notable options. The reservations times begin at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve. The early bird special for the 5 p.m. seating is $60 per person. The remaining times are $65 an.

Dudley’s at 259 W. Short will offer a prix fixe three-course menu with choices plus amuse.

Holly Hill Inn in Midway (426 N. Winter Street) is starting at 6 p.m. and offering seven-course menu of choices that includes a Beggar’s Purse of Riches featuring lemon-scented crepe with smoked salmon and caviar, Red Royal Shrimp and Lump Crab Salad, and Good Luck Lobster, a rich bisque poured over country ham and black-eyed peas and topped with poached lobster.

Le Deauville French Bistro will offer a prix fix three-course menu with choices starting at 5 pm.

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar on 1224 Manchester St will be offering a three-course menu with choices. Dinner will be served at 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson will be serving dinner from 5:00 pm to close with a four-course prix fixe menu and closer to close,an A-La Carte menu will be offered.

Stella’s on Jefferson offers just brunch and lunch for New Year’s Eve.

Village Idiot at 307 W. Short starts the dinner session at 5 pm and offering a four-course prix fixe menu.

Winchell’s at 348 Southland Drive will be open regular hours and will be serving a lobster boil starting from 4:30 pm-9:30 pm. Reservations are required.

Windy Corner will close at 2:30 pm.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at Lexington’s Bars and Breweries (ringing in 2018)

Al’s Bar will feature Still Holler and Flatland Harmony Experiment plus DJs

Best Friend Bar will have John The Baptist, Brocktologist and Rob Robinette

Bourbon On Rye will have a $10 cover charge that includes bottomless Champagne until midnight and a Champagne toast. NYE Drink Specials. A very special selection of vintage KY Bourbons include opening a Gallon of 1969 Old Fitzgerald at 12:01 a.m.

Grand Reserve at 903 Manchester Street is hosting its third annual Midnight Masquerade Bash from 8 pm to 2 am. Cocktail attire required.

The Green Lantern will feature music from Chino Vadgi, Case Mahan and Robert Beatty starting at 9 pm.

Parlay Social at 257 W. Short Street will feature music crom Boogie G & the Titanics at 9:30 pm.

Soundbar at 208 S. Limestone tickets will include champagne toast, party favors, a heated patio and a live dancy party with DJ Crow at 8 pm.

