What’s Open, What’s Closed, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2017 in Hamburg, KY

What’s open, what’s closed, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2017 in Hamburg Kentucky (because you’re still going to need to buy batteries somewhere). Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, which may result in more closings and early closings.

Best Buy in Lexington will only be open 7 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Costco in Lexington will only be open 9 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall will only be open 6 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Most Kroger stores will be open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas day.

Kroger pharmacies in Lexington will only be open 11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor Barn in Lexington will only be open 1 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Eve and will be open 9 am to 8 pm on Christmas Day.

Most Meijer stores will be open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas day

Most Target stores will be open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas day

Most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day but may vary from location to location

Most Walmarts stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day but may vary from location to location .

Lexington area banks will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2017, Christmas Day. Banks will also be closed on Sunday, Christmas Eve. Check with your local Lexington branch to see if they have modified hours on Saturday, December 23.

Most Lexington Post Offices will be closed Sunday, Christmas Eve and Monday, December 25, Christmas Day. FedEx and UPS will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickups and deliveries will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

LexTran will operate on a reduced Sunday schedule on Christmas Day: December 25th

Trash collection days have changed with the Christmas holiday. Those who normally have pick up Friday, December 22, 2017 will have pick up Wednesday, December 20, 2017 this MAKEUP DAY PRECEDES THE HOLIDAY. Those who normally have pick up Christmas Day: Monday, December 25, 2017 will have pick up Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Cinemark Fayette Mall will be showing films on both Christmas eve and Christmas Day

Regal Cinemas in Hamburg will be showing films on both Christmas eve and Christmas Day

Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing will be showing films on both Christmas eve and Christmas Day.

Treecycle This: How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington?

Christmas trees can be recycled with yard waste. Put trees on the curb for normal collection day. Make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed from the tree. Contact LexCall 3-1-1, or 425-2255 if Christmas Tree is not collected on your normal collection day.

Apartment and businesses should call LexCall for information on Christmas tree pickup.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights and other electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions at the city’s Electronic Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

