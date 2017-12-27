YMCA Can Help Lexington, KY 40509 Residents Get Fit in 2018

Getting Fit in 2018? The Y Can Help

Starting a fitness program can seem difficult due to busy schedules and increasing responsibilities but the long-term benefits of consistent exercise and eating properly, have lasting impacts on preventing disease and the quality and longevity of life.

As the New Year approaches, many in Lexington will make New Year’s resolutions but struggle with knowing how to apply them and could find themselves abandoning their goals as a result. However, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has a list of recommendation to help stir people to achieve their goals.

Move More: It’s important for children to get at least 60-minutes of physical activity each day (30-minutes for adults). Incorporate physical activity into your daily routines and spend more time walking to places instead of driving to improve your health and well-being. Swap a Soda a Day: It may be difficult, but cutting soda can do wonders for your body. If you can’t cut it entirely, resolve to swap one soda a day for a large glass of water instead. Once you’ve been able to swap one out, see if you can cut soda entirely. Schedule Family-Time: With work, school, and activities family-time may seem like an impossible ask, but see if your family can have a “screen-free” night with no phones, video games, etc. Instead, use that time to play a board game, play outside or visit with family and friends. Volunteer Your Time: Giving back and supporting neighbors can benefit everyone involved. Not only is it a personally rewarding experience to help others in need, but it’s also a way to meet new people or discover an interest. Find an opportunity in your community, such as reading to children at the library or distributing food at a local food bank. Put Extras to Good Use: Do you have extra canned goods or clothes that could benefit others in need? Clean out your pantry, closet or attic and donate extra items to homeless shelters or community outreach programs.

The YMCA offers their members three free one-hour wellness appointments with a healthy-living coach to suit the needs of that specific individual’s body, health and schedule. It’s all of the tools needed to educate and improve health and fitness for 2018.

Whitaker Family YMCA Associate Executive Director Erin Jones says, “Setting short term goals is a great way to get started. As you start to meet your short-term goals and become successful in your wellness journey, make larger and longer-term goals.”

“Making lifestyle changes can be challenging, but it can be enjoyable if you share the experience with a friend or a loved one. Most importantly, find something that is fun for you to do! Step out of your comfort zone and experience different types of fitness to see what works for you and stick to a few that you enjoy.”

