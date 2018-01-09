What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening Martin Luther King Day 2018 in Lexington, 40509

What’s Open, What’s Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2018, in the Hamburg area of Lexington?

Most area retailers and groceries in Lexington will operate on a regular schedule on MLK Day, January 15, 2018. The 24 hour Man O War Kroger will be open and the Kroger Pharmacy will operate on regular hours from 8 am to 9 pm. All 24 hour Walmarts will be open.

All U.S. Post Offices will be closed for MLK Day, January 15, 2018.

Most (but not all) local Lexington banks will be closed for the MLK holiday. Please call specific locations for holiday hours.

No school on Monday, January 15, 2018. The University of Kentucky and Fayette County Schools will be closed in observance of MLK Day.

All Lexington Public Libraries will be closed for MLK Day.

LexTran buses will operate on a regular schedule on MLK Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, as well as the Lexington Recycling Center, the city’s Electronic Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management facility will be closed on January 15, 2018, MLK Day. Info, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Residents and businesses whose regular collection day is on Monday will receive their collection service on Wednesday, January 17. Those impacted by the MLK Day holiday should place their carts out on Tuesday, January 16, after 4 pm to ensure collection the next day.

MLK Day at a Glance – January 15, 2018

The Education Foundation of the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosts the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. This year’s theme is UNITY: Peace through Non-Violence. 6:30 am in Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall West.

The Annual Freedom March will begin at 10 am, starting off from Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall. Afterwards the Commemorative Holiday Program will be held at 11 am. The theme for this year’s program is Dr. King’s Vision in an Age of Betrayal. This year’s guest presenter is American anti-racism activist and writer, Mr. Tim Wise. Mr. Wise is among the most prominent anti-racist writers and educators in the United States. For more information on how to participate in the Freedom March, click here.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning hosts a lunch at 12:30 pm, followed by a series of themed workshops, poetry, music, and activism for elementary and middle-schoolers. Families will also have an opportunity to engage in a service-learning project led by On The Move Art Studio benefiting the families of the Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

The Kentucky Theater presents the film Hidden Figures at 2 pm, courtesy of One World Films.

In honor of MLK Day, The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson at 4 pm.

When school is out, fun is in at the Living Arts & Science Center. Students pre-school to high-school can enjoy classes that spark their imagination in a fun, inspiring environment with first-class instruction. Full day and half day schedules available with AM and PM extended hours for convenience.

