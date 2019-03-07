Latest Articles
Skyline Chili has a lot to celebrate this year. What are they celebrating? Will it be an all day thing? Will the Skyline in Lexington participate? On Thursday, March 28, Skyline Chili is offering Cheese Coney's with a purchase of...
A member of the Kentucky Chamber is ready to retire. Who? What position does he/she hold? When will he/she retire? How long did they serve? The Kentucky Chamber President and CEO, Dave Adkisson, is set to retire in October of...
21c Museum Hotel is located in the downtown area of Lexington. What news do they have to share? What will this news mean? When did the hotel open? The boutique hotel, 21c Museum Hotel, took to their social media to...
A Lexington hospital was just awarded the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission. What hospital? What does this approval mean? Did any other hospitals receive this? CHI Saint Joseph just earned Disease Specific Care Sepsis Certification Gold Seal...
Signs of anxiety or stress in children and teens can be seen through physical or behavioral changes. Each child responds differently to these emotions. Many can't or don't recognize their own emotional stress and anxiety. Our Lady of Peace is...